After Terrorizing NPCs, Lando Norris Gives His Honest Review of Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has become the latest sensation to hit the video game market, with millions of gamers lining up to get their hands on the physical copy of the game. After the incredible success of the first installment, the second part saw a record-breaking launch day, with over 2.5 million copies being sold within 24 hours of its launch. As Spider-Man fans enjoy the game, McLaren’s Lando Norris, too, had some fun with Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

Advertisement

Playing the game for the first time, Norris uploaded a video of his first few hours within the game while also giving his thoughts on it via the YouTube channel ‘Lando Norris Plays.‘ Having completed the introductory mission with a few hiccups here and there, it was time for Norris to ‘terrorize’ the NPCs by swinging Manhole covers over their heads and throwing them around. Once done playing, Norris gave his honest opinion on the game.

“That was Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which was a lot of fun playing. It’s just been released. Hope you enjoyed it.”

Advertisement

While the Briton gave a short and sweet review of the game, he was visibly excited with the features of the game at various moments during the video. The character-specific abilities intrigued the 23-year-old as he ran about fighting off the bad guys. There is, however, one more thing that has Norris riled up for one of the biggest video games of the year.

Lando Norris to soon have a custom Spidey-Suit in the game

Given the massive popularity of Lando Norris, especially with the younger crowds, Marvel Studios and Insomniac Games have decided to partner up with the McLaren driver for a unique task. Norris will team up with Fashion icon Kid Super to create a custom Spidey Suit, which will soon be available for use in-game. According to the current updates, Kid Super will draw inspiration from the F1 suits while giving it a stealth look, which is Norris’ primary ask.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MarvelVerse___/status/1716906135817760983?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Furthermore, the suit might feature a green-black color combo, with the lines on the suit resonating with race lines on the track and creating an outline of the F1 car around the chest area. A helmet would cover the face instead of a regular mask, which Norris feels gives it more of a racing vibe. Additionally, the artist will also collaborate with Soccer sensation and recent Socrates award winner Vinicius Junior for another custom-made suit.