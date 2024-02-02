Michael Andretti F1: Everything to Know about American Motorsport Mogul; Wife, Children, Net Worth, Parents

Michael Andretti is the current owner of Andretti Autosport. The motorsport organization competes in IndyCar Series, Indy NXT, Formula E, and Extreme E. Michael is also a former motorsport driver with a CART championship win. Andretti also spent a short stint in Formula 1 with McLaren. He partnered with the 3-time world champion, Ayrton Senna, for the 1993 season.

Michael Andretti’s wife

Michael Andretti is married to American model and actress, Jodi Ann Paterson (m. 2006-). Jodi is Michael’s third wife. Before Jodi, Michael was married to Leslie Wood (m. 1997-2004) and Sandra Spinozzi (m. 1985-1996).

Michael Andretti’s children

Michael had a son named Marco, and a daughter named Marissa with his first wife, Sandra. He has another son named Lucca with his second wife, Leslie. He became a father again in 2014 when his current wife, Jodi, gave birth to twins, Mario and Miati.

Michael Andretti’s parents

Michael was born on October 5, 1962, to Mario Andretti and Dee Ann Andretti in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Mario is a former race car driver with one of the most successful motor racing careers. He is one of only three drivers to win races in F1, IndyCar, the World Sportscar Championship, and NASCAR. Mario is also one of only two American drivers to win the F1 world drivers’ championship.

Michael Andretti’s net worth

Andretti has amassed some serious wealth with his motorsport ventures. His earnings as a former driver must also add a chunk to his impressive net worth. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Michael Andretti has a net worth of $40 million.

Why did Michael Andretti want to join F1?

While his father had a successful F1 career, Michael’s own stint was far from satisfactory. He crashed on several occasions but managed a podium finish in his final race at Monza. Andretti, however, wanted to succeed in the pinnacle of open-wheel championships as a constructor.

Despite Haas’ presence in F1, he wanted to float an all-American F1 team with American driver Colton Herta. Haas, on the other hand, has European drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

Why did F1 reject Andretti’s bid to join the championship?

Andretti’s application to join F1 hung in the balance for quite a while before Formula One Management (FOM) delivered its verdict on January 31, 2024. The FOM rejected the bid for an entry into the 2025 and 2026 season. Among the reasons cited for the rejection of the application was the inability to add value to the sport and competition to the existing teams.

The FOM, however, is open to considering and accepting its entry in the 2028 season when General Motors (GM) will start producing its engines for Andretti.

Why did Cadillac join Andretti for F1 entry?

Andretti brought Cadillac (GM’s subsidiary) on board to show F1 the true value of a works team through an automaker. Cadillac, however, would start manufacturing its engines for the team in 2028. This delay was one of the reasons behind FOM rejecting their joint F1 entry.

Why did FIA support Andretti’s F1 entry?

F1’s regulating body, FIA, approved Andretti’s application to join the championship in October 2023. The ruling body’s president, in his statement following the decision, cited the EU directives on motorsport participation and development and revealed that Andretti was the only team to fulfill all the selection criteria.

The FIA’s decision came at a time when it was rumored to be in a power tussle with F1’s commercial rights holder, the FOM.