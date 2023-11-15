HomeSearch

“Given Up Looking”: Helmut Marko Reveals Talent Like Max Verstappen Doesn’t Exist Anymore Despite Red Bull’s Deep Talent Pool

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published November 15, 2023

“Given Up Looking”: Helmut Marko Reveals Talent Like Max Verstappen Doesn’t Exist Anymore Despite Red Bull’s Deep Talent Pool

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Almost a decade ago, it was Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko who played a huge role in scouting a young Max Verstappen. After the Dutchman has proved his talents in Formula 1, the Austrian now believes that he will never be able to find ‘the next’ Verstappen, per Soy Motor.

When talking about the talent the Red Bull star possesses, Marko told OE24 (as quoted by Soy Motor), “Maybe I have a bit of that same nerve, but I have already given up looking for a new Verstappen. At the end of the day, he doesn’t exist… I will be happy if we find a future GP winner.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JunaidSamodien_/status/1724811446067036644?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Red Bull took a big gamble when they first promoted Verstappen to F1 before promoting him to the main team just a year later. However, the gamble paid off instantly as he won the 2016 Spanish GP on his Red Bull debut. Since then, he has won three consecutive world titles and has registered several other records to his name.

Marko’s statement about Max Verstappen really means something given how strong Red Bull’s academy is. While it is very rare to find someone of the 26-year-old’s caliber, the Milton Keynes-based team still has a huge amount of talent.

How do the Red Bull juniors stack up for Formula 1?

Helmut Marko’s recent comments come off the back of Red Bull signing Oliver Goethe. The young German racing sensation, who is the defending Euroformula champion, finished eighth in F3 this year. Soon after Goethe’s impressive performances, Red Bull promptly inducted him into their junior academy for 2024 and beyond.

Currently, Red Bull have six drivers representing them in F2. And some of the names such as Isack Hadjar and Ayumu Iwasa have been touted to become part of the Formula 1 grid very soon.

However, Liam Lawson seems the closest to receiving an F1 seat. After replacing the injured Daniel Ricciardo for a few races earlier this year, the New Zealander really left an impression on the paddock as a result of his outstanding performances.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RBR_Daily/status/1711813193809428911?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, things are going to change for Red Bull in F2 next year. According to reports, two of their F2 drivers, Enzo Fittipaldi and Zane Maloney, have been dropped from the F2 roster and the academy.

Share this article

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal