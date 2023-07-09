After Unable to Be “In Another League” at Silverstone, Max Verstappen Drops Scary Red Bull News for Hungary

Max Verstappen dropped a scary Red Bull revelation after a relatively tougher race win at the recently concluded British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The Red Bull star was always pushed at the back by Lando Norris, and this is the first time RB19 looked a bit weaker. As F1 expert Jolyon Palmer said in the post-race show, “It [Red Bull] wasn’t in another league today.” Following this, Verstappen now has bad news for everyone.

Despite the slight fallback, the RB-19 is still the dominant challenger on the grid, as the rivals have yet to catch up to it. While the competitors have been bringing ample upgrades to their cars, the Red Bull car is still going undefeated, and that too without any major upgrades on it.

However, the Austrian team still has enough room to bring upgrades this season, and it is believed they will in the upcoming races. But they also would have to deal with the fact that the 2021 F1 budget cap breach handed them a penalty; hence, their hands are tied.

Max Verstappen reveals the Red Bull upgrade date

After a relatively tougher weekend in a record-breaking circuit, the Milton-Keynes-based team believed that it was finally time for some upgrades as their leading driver revealed the date. In order to stay ahead and keep their dominance intact, there’s no other way but to improve.

Speaking about this to ViaPlay, Eric van Haren, the two-time world champion confirmed that the defending champions will finally bring upgrades to the upcoming race at Hungaroring.

Notably, it’s surreal to understand how the Austrian team and Verstappen managed to keep themselves at the top despite having no significant enhancements in their challengers. As Red Bull will need one win to be the team with the most consecutive wins, Verstappen will need four more back-to-back wins to overtake Sebastian Vettel.

Can Verstappen be defeated?

So far, there are no points or areas where the Dutchman looks weak with his mighty RB-19. Hence, only a DNF or rain might remove the man from the Netherlands and spare everyone from not listening to the Dutch national anthem every race weekend.

Furthermore, the former Toro Rosso man has now taken the championship lead to 99 points. And that will be enough for him, as per Luke Smith, to clinch the championship even if he finishes all the races in P2.

As things stand, Max Verstappen looks unstoppable with his Red Bull as of now. So much so that it seems his dominance will not look to fade away until the sport goes for summer break, when the rivals can try to come up with better challengers.