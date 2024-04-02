Amidst Lewis Hamilton’s Arrival, Charles Leclerc Can ‘Possibly’ Be Told That He’s the 2nd Driver at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, despite being in very different stages of their career, are among the most sought-after drivers. Hamilton, being a seven-time world champion and a sponsorship magnet, is the perfect senior any team would love to have. Leclerc, on the other hand, despite having no championships under his belt, is arguably the best young talent on the current grid. Ferrari risks developing animosity between the two as the 39-year-old will join the Monegasque at Maranello in 2025. F1 presenter Will Buxton, however, has a piece of sane advice that could prevent that from happening.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Red Flags Podcast, Buxton said, “You say to Charles, ‘Look, he’s a seven-time world champion, and he’s going to come in as number one’.” While Buxton seems to have given some interesting advice, it is pertinent to note that Hamilton and Ferrari’s interests coincide as well.

Buxton believes Fred Vasseur, Ferrari’s team principal, is determined to take the team back to its glory days with a championship win. Hamilton, on the other hand, has just one unfinished business in F1 and that is to win a record-breaking eighth title.

If Leclerc is ready to learn from Hamilton and play second fiddle, the stint might just prove to be worth it for the Monegasque himself. The other option, as per Buxton, is providing a level playing field to both drivers. If Ferrari can ensure the same car with timely upgrades for both drivers, neither would turn sour against the team.

As of now, both Hamilton and Leclerc look to be on cordial terms. Both are eagerly waiting to work together and take Ferrari back to its glorious past.

Charles Leclerc advised to be patient against Lewis Hamilton

Despite being one of the most exciting young talents, Charles Leclerc has made several mistakes in crucial moments. While the 26-year-old’s prowess over one lap is unmatched, time and again momentary lapse of concentration has let him down in the races. Could the guidance from Lewis Hamilton help him overcome that Achilles’ heel? Only time will tell.

Will Buxton, too, is in favor of Leclerc taking a step back and learning from Hamilton. Buxton believes that the Monegasque has ample time to climb to the top after Hamilton bids adieu to the sport.

The presenter explained, “You (Leclerc) just have to suck this up and use this opportunity to learn from him (Hamilton). And you know, this is your team, this will always be your team, you’re going to be here for long term. Lewis is going to be here for two-three seasons.”

Fans and experts are excited to see the duo team up in 2025. Now, only time will tell how the two drivers work together or whether they cause more headaches for Ferrari.