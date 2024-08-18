Alex Albon Admits to Being “Disappointed” With Williams’ Performances So Far

After 14 frantic races in the 2024 campaign, F1 entered the mid-season break where all teams took a step back to look at all they have achieved so far this season. Williams did the same with its drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, and posted a video on its YouTube channel.

Albon suggested that he was underwhelmed with Williams’ performance so far. “It’s fair to say that we’re a little bit disappointed to where we expected to be,” the Thai-British driver said.

‘The sacrifices will be worthwhile’. JV is staying positive as we head into the summer break during the @krakenfx Vowles Verdict ⬇️ — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) August 3, 2024

“Part of me knows if we were on weight to begin the year, we would’ve scored quite a lot of points,” he added. “I think we’ve been on the back foot but the car has been okay.”

Albon suggested that the team had improved compared to 2023, but mistakes held them back. His crash in Australia for instance, put the chassis development on the back foot. And the car being overweight at the start of the season did not help either.

Sargeant followed Albon and explained how Williams was hoping for a bigger jump in development. But he reiterated that over time, all teams do improve in F1, as will Williams.

Sargeant won’t be around in 2025 to help Williams on their path to resurgence, as he will be replaced by Carlos Sainz. However, Albon, under the leadership of James Vowles will be hoping to make major strides.

Vowles Hoping for a Major Push

Williams – one of F1’s most iconic teams – has struggled with performance and finances over a decade. But Vowles now has the money – thanks to investment from Dorilton Capital – and is upgrading the infrastructure in Grove (the team’s base). That is why he expects better results from the outfit moving forward.

The 2026 regulations should reset the field, which will provide the British team with a good opportunity to make a leap and break into the midfield at the very least. But their ultimate goal is to become a winning stable again.

For that, Vowles has already admitted that the team would be ready to sacrifice their 2025 season. They have already signed big names including star driver Sainz, and with them being a Mercedes customer team, the future looks bright.