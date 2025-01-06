mobile app bar

Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto Complain About Not Meeting Celebs Attending F1 Races From Their Garage

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Formula 1 GP Mexico Mexico City Alexander Albon 23, Williams Racing and Franco Colapinto 43, Williams Racing

Formula 1 GP Mexico Mexico City Alexander Albon 23, Williams Racing and Franco Colapinto 43, Williams Racing | Credits: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

F1’s popularity and glamor have paved the way for celebrities to attend races, and over the last few years, there has been an increase in the number of those attending. Unfortunately, some drivers do not really get to interact much with them.

In a self-question and answer session for Williams, Alex Albon asked Franco Colapinto who was the biggest celebrity he ever met at a race. “Lewis Hamilton,” was the Argentine driver’s response.

That spoke volumes, not because Hamilton isn’t a big celebrity. In fact, he is probably a bigger star than many Hollywood actors and singers who have graced the paddock. It just showed that despite the star presence in their garages, the drivers actually stay quite far out of their way.

“I don’t know how you guys manage to do it,” Albon said. “But you’re bringing guests and I’ve never seen one.” Colapinto admitted that he too, had not met anyone during his brief time in the sport after he came in as Logan Sargeant’s mid-season replacement in 2024.

Albon, with much more experience, revealed how Ed Westwick from Gossip Girl was in the Williams garage once. When Colapinto added, “Ah! This is the guy on the garage that we didn’t see,” Albon instantly agreed. “The girl is supposed to even more famous… Nowhere to be seen.” 

Drivers are busy during F1 race weekends, so it is understandable for celebrities to not chat with them during their working hours. However, most teams have them meet up afterward, which is good for their PR. The fact that Williams doesn’t do so, evidenced by Albon and Colapinto’s admission, is quite surprising.

Colapinto content with Hamilton, his favorite celebrity

While Albon kept on recalling celebrities he didn’t get to meet, Colapinto repeated the name of one particular entity twice: Hamilton. It’s no secret he is a huge admirer of the seven-time world champion, and after battling with him the first few times on track last season, the 21-year-old publicly fanboyed over Hamilton.

“My best moment of the day. How crazy and what a dream come true to shake hands with Lewis Hamilton after a race together,” he wrote on Instagram following the Azerbaijan GP.

Even in his interview with Albon where they were talking about celebrities, Colapinto casually slipped in a few words of praise for Hamilton. After Albon stated that perhaps Gordon Ramsay — the celebrity chef — was the most famous person he had met in F1, Colapinto replied, “But Lewis is like the biggest one.” 

