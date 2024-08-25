Alex Albon Enlightens Logan Sargeant About the Time DJ Khaled Went Missing on a Jet Ski

Ahead of the Dutch GP, Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon sat down to discuss how they spent their respective summer breaks. Sargeant mentioned to his teammate that he had been on a yacht in the south of France. Curious to know more, Albon asked if he had experienced a ‘DJ Khaled-like’ vacation moment.

On the Team Torque segment on Williams’ YouTube channel, Albon asked, “Was there a moment on the jet ski when you had this DJ Khaled-like [situation]? Did you remember the time when DJ Khaled got lost on the jet skis?

He couldn’t believe that Sargeant didn’t know about it. “That was a viral moment during the Snapchat days. DJ Khaled was lost on the jet ski,” Albon continued.

The 28-year-old started doing an impression of DJ Khaled- “Sometimes, summer breaks be like that- the whole holiday was a moment. The holiday was like a movie, bro. Bro, this place feels like a movie, bro.”

Unable to make sense of what was going on and what got into his teammate, Sargeant said, “I don’t know what you’re on right now.”

Never forget when DJ Khaled was lost at sea on a jet ski pic.twitter.com/OLcqFuHwH9 — RapTV (@Rap) February 22, 2022

Albon was referring to the string of viral Snapchat uploads from DJ Khaled back in 2015. Out on a jet ski in the night, Khaled got lost and couldn’t find his way back home. Unable to figure out what to do next, he started uploading a bunch of stories of himself giving motivational messages.

Among the most hilarious moments was when Khaled asked his followers to call Zay Zee and let her know he was lost. All this while, he found the network to upload stories, but it never occurred to him that he could call Zay Zee himself.

Albon’s horrendous vacation experience

Albon chose Crans-Montana, Switzerland for his vacation during the summer break. He loved the mountains and did not want the vacation to end. However, the hotel experience left a bad taste in his mouth.

Narrating what he went through, Albon recalled, “Did you know new hotels in Switzerland, it’s illegal to have air conditioning? I was sweating butt cheeks. This sounds diva, and it is diva. My bathroom had a sauna in it. And I thought it would be a great idea to go into the sauna. [It] turns the whole room into a sauna. And then I thought, ‘It’s fine, I’ll put on the AC.’ No AC, so the whole room is now the sauna.”

Just when he thought the nightmare was over, it got worse. Albon decided to keep the doors and windows open to cool the room down. That was a big mistake as it gave way for mosquitoes to raid the room and ruin his day further.