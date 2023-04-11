Alex Albon Expresses Disappointment Over Motorsport Forgetting His ‘Safari Kittens’

Out of all the drivers in F1 currently, no one has as many pets as Williams driver Alex Albon does. The 27-year-old has a large number of pets, including a dog, a pony and multiple cats. In a social post, Motorsport posted pictures of all these pets.

In fact, there were so many pictures to cover that Motorsport had to put up two different slides. Still, they forgot to mention four of Albon’s cats, which the ex-Red Bull driver pointed out on his Instagram story.

Motorsport already gave Alex Albon two slides on that damn thread for National Pets Day and still forgot 4 of the cats😭😭 pic.twitter.com/u4WH7cm0LV — leo🐋 (@albonscar) April 11, 2023

“The Safari Kittens are really not happy that they are not in Motorsport’s post,” Albon’s message read. Of course, Albon was joking about his cats being unhappy, but when Motorsport went ahead with their post, Albon must have expected them to put up pictures of all of them.

Fans on Twitter too, voiced their support for the four ‘Safari Kittens’, and were talking about them being snubbed by Motorsport.

Alex Albon under fire over Red Bull and Max Verstappen comments

Away from his world of pets, Albon has been under fire recently. Before joining Williams, Albon had been a part of the Red Bull camp for a long time, and even spent a year and a half as Max Verstappen’s teammate.

In an interview recently, Albon made comments that suggested that Red Bull make a car that suits Verstappen more than his teammates. This pointed towards an explanation as to why the Dutchman’s teammates struggle so much at Red Bull, compared to him.

🗣️ “There was so much nose on the thing that if you blew on the wheel the car would turn” Red Bull tends to develop its #F1 cars around Max Verstappen. Alex Albon has no issue with that. But recent remarks expose the reality of how tough it was to adapt.https://t.co/oNAbIgJzU0 — The Race (@wearetherace) February 28, 2023

Albon, however, insists that his comments were misinterpreted, and that he wanted to convey something completely different.

Albon clears air surrounding Verstappen comments

Alex Albon is adamant that he did not mean to accuse Red Bull of blatantly favoring Verstappen by making a car that was only suitable to him. Instead, he was trying to talk about Verstappen’s brilliance behind the wheel which allows him to cope up with almost anything thrown at him.

“I’m not going to call myself guilty for it,” he said to Express Sport. “But people misinterpret my words where they think what I’m trying to say is the car is built around him.”

“No, it’s the fact that he can deal with it and he drives it in a certain way. You’ve got to try and find what he has because at the end of the day he’s making it work. Honestly, that’s the difference.”