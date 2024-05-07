mobile app bar

With $1,500 Watch; Max Verstappen Probably Wore the Cheapest Timepieces Amongst All Millionaires in Miami GP

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Since its inception in 2022, the Miami GP has been an event that has attracted the biggest A-listers across the globe. The 2024 iteration of the event was no different. The Grand Prix weekend was graced by celebrities like Tommy Hilfiger, Ed Sheeran, and Tom Brady, to name a few. With them came several luxury watches, but three-time world champion Max Verstappen showed up with arguably the most ‘humble‘ timepiece of them all.

The #1 driver was spotted wearing a Tag Heuer x Kith Formula 1 watch that costs around $1,500, as per Chad Alexander on Instagram. The 26-year-old was not alone, however.

The founder of Kith – a multifunctional lifestyle brand, Ronnie Fieg, was also in attendance at the Miami GP. He also wore one of the Kith collaboration watches released alongside the iconic watchmaker, Tag Heuer.

Why Formula 1 is a haven for watch enthusiasts

The Oracle Red Bull Racing team has several sponsors and partners. Coincidentally, Max Verstappen’s watch was courtesy of Tag Heuer, who are the team partners of the Milton-Keynes-based team.

The Swiss luxury watchmakers have also released two custom-made TAG Heuer Monaco Chronographs, especially for Verstappen and his teammate, Sergio Perez. According to IFL Watches, the three-time world champion has a watch collection that goes beyond Tag as well.

Verstappen also owns a White Gold Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph 5968G, a Rolex Daytona 116518LN, and a Rolex Daytona 116505 with an Ice Blue Dial as well. The appeal of Formula 1 is not only about the precision, innovation, and class but also about the glitz and the glamour it brings with itself.

Much like the appeal watch enthusiasts have for their timepieces. This has made F1 a popular associate of luxury watch brands over the years.

Naturally, with the likes of Hublot (Ferrari), Richard Mille (McLaren), and Tag Heuer (Red Bull) associated with teams, many F1 drivers tend to flaunt their timepieces when on the grid or in the paddock.

