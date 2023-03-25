Williams’ Alex Albon Reveals His ‘Mark Webber’ Accent Ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Alex Albon already seems in the mood for the Australian Grand Prix next weekend as he is practicing his accent. The Williams team put up a video on their social media handle in which the Thai-born race driver says he sounds like former Australian driver Mark Webber.

Albon, who previously starred in videos for AlphaTauri, is now helping the Williams to up their social media game. Since his arrival, the 27-year-old has been fantastic in producing some good quality content for the team.

Alex Albon brilliantly imitates an Aussie accent

In a video put up by Williams, Alex Albon not only imitated the Aussie accent well, but he also used a similar diction to what the Australians use back home. For example, the 27-year-old repeatedly used the word ‘mate’, which Australians often use. Albon ended the video by stating that he sounded like Mark Webber with his accent.

Albon seems to be enjoying his time off this week, as the next race in Australia takes place next weekend. Other than featuring in videos for the team, the 27-year-old was seen relaxing by the beach along with his teammate, Logan Sargeant.

Recharging ahead of a trip down under 😎🇦🇺#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/BVbl4BXdxr — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) March 25, 2023

In Melbourne for the #AusGP next week? Come down to our pop-up store to meet @alex_albon and @LoganSargeant! 🤩 Details 👇#WeAreWilliams — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) March 24, 2023

Williams’ 2023 season begins better than expected

After securing just eight points last season, Williams already has their first points secured after the first two races. The points came courtesy of Alex Albon, who finished tenth in the season opener in Bahrain.

While Williams only scored one point, they did show sufficient pace to compete with some of the midfield teams. Albon himself admitted that he was delighted with his side’s progress as they competed with Alpine, a team that finished fourth in the Constructors’ Championship last season.

“The fact that we’re racing Alpines is a great sign,” said Albon (as quoted by autosport.com) after the Bahrain GP. While the early signs are good for Williams, Albon did reiterate the importance of remaining cautious about their expectations.

As for Albon’s teammate, Logan Sargeant, the American has also been highly impressive so far in his rookie season. The 22-year-old finished twelfth in his debut F1 race in Bahrain and showcased his immense potential throughout the race weekend.