Alex Albon Reflects on Living Next to Carlos Sainz: “His Apartment is a Bit Bigger”

Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz will be teammates at Williams starting in 2025, but they won’t need much time to bond. The two are already well-acquainted, as they live next door to each other in Monaco. In a recent review, Albon mentioned being Sainz’s next-door neighbor.

Albon revealed that despite living on the same floor, “His [Sainz’s] apartment is a bit bigger than mine.” He then admitted that he didn’t get time to speak to Sainz about his move to Williams, despite living right next to him.

“We hope we’re gonna get on well next year! We’re in Monaco at different times of the year. I think I bumped into him in the lift twice,” he added.

Albon also suggested that Sainz was the ideal neighbor. Describing him as “fine, quiet, and respectful”, Albon joked that Sainz would be the number one driver at Williams next season because of his apartment size being bigger.

Albon and Sainz‘s infrequent meetings in Monte Carlo were largely due to their contrasting schedules. Despite participating in the same races and having similar free time, they chose to spend the latter differently. However, with them becoming teammates next year, this is likely to change.

Albon was the first F1 driver to move into that particular area of Monaco, soon followed by Williams’ reserve and development driver, Jamie Chadwick. Sainz soon also decided to get an apartment there. With him joining Williams next year, the building will house three drivers from the Grove-based outfit, providing a great opportunity for them to spend time together.