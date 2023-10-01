Alex Albon Reminds George Russell the $60,000,000 Reason Why Max Verstappen Is Satisfied Despite Wanting More

Since the beginning of 2023, Max Verstappen has dominated F1, winning 13 out of the 16 races so far. At times, he finishes more than 20 seconds ahead of his competitors out on the track. Despite only being 26 years old, the double champion has over 9 years of F1 experience and has accomplished numerous things throughout his career. Still, his Mercedes rival George Russell thinks that Verstappen is not satisfied. However, Alex Albon, who drives for Williams, reminds Russell that Verstappen still earns $60,000,000 as per an interview uploaded by F1.

Advertisement

Verstappen has left his name engraved in gold thanks to his finest accomplishments and back-to-back world title victories. According to the most recent information made public by Forbes, the Dutchman has a massive net worth of $210 million. This is mostly because of his Red Bull contract. Verstappen has a $60,000,000 agreement with Red Bull, which makes him the highest-paid driver in F1. However, George Russell thinks that Max Verstappen would desire more even though the statistics show he is at the peak of his abilities.

George Russell feels that Verstappen is unsatisfied

Recently, George Russell, along with Lando Norris and Alex Albon, appeared in the “Rookies United” interview uploaded by Formula 1. There, Russell insisted that Verstappen won’t be happy with what he has achieved, despite already winning so much. To provide support to his statement, Russell cited Lewis Hamilton as an example.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_itsjustagame/status/1705847171348578785?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Mercedes driver drew a comparison between the two fierce rivals, saying that just as the seven-time champion continues to work hard to advance in the sport, Verstappen will also want more. Alex Albon cut him off in the middle alluding to Verstappen’s bank account in a subtly manner. While giggling, Albon said, “ I think his bank account is satisfied very well.”

Verstappen won 10 races in a row starting in Miami this season, with his streak ending in Italy. Furthermore, he has earned 9 straight pole positions in qualifying. Because of dominating the sport comprehensively, many people claim that Verstappen is bored of winning.

Is Max Verstappen Bord of Winning?

Verstappen has been incredibly dominant this year, and seemed virtually unstoppable until the Singapore GP. There, Carlos Sainz ended his winning streak by taking the victory. However, at the very next race, Verstappen returned with a bang to win (Suzuka).

Advertisement

Tom Coronel, a fellow Dutchman, claimed that Verstappen’s unmatched dominance has even started to bore fans back in The Netherlands. Additionally, 1996 champion Damon Hill noted in a podcast appearance for Skysports F1, ” I think there’s a slim chance he could get bored because listening to some of his comments about Formula 1. He seems quite negative about having to do any extra work, or the amount of flying and stuff he has to do.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Formula_Nerds/status/1685680214691422208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In the last 27 races, Red Bull has only lost twice. One came at Mercedes’ hands in Brazil last year, while the other happened in Singapore this year. However, at Suzuka, Verstappen turned down any such notion of being bored. Initially, Verstappen clarified that he doesn’t think Red Bull’s dominance has rendered the sport dull.

The 25-year-old while praising Ferrari, said, ” That’s how it goes and that’s why I was super relaxed about it, because we didn’t perform and other people did a better job than us and of course they deserve to win. They shouldn’t win because people say it’s boring that we are winning.”

The constructors’ title is already sealed in Red Bull’s favor. However, there is still a lot to play for for second place, which should make the last six races of the season fairly exciting.