Brad Pitt overstayed his welcome and stressed out Aston Martin F1 team ahead of USGP

Hollywood star Brad Pitt showed up at the United States Grand Prix lingering backstage – in the garages – and learning things for his upcoming Formula 1 movie. But as per Aston Martin team boss, Pitt overstayed his welcome with the Silverstone-based team and caused chaos.

During his visit, the 58-year-old actor met all the 10 team principals but he spent much of his time in the Aston Martin garage.

🏎 Apple has purchased the rights to a Formula 1 film with expected budget of $140million. The film is set to star Brad Pitt and be directed by Top Gun’s Joseph Kosinski. Producers on the project: Jerry Bruckheimer and Sir Lewis Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/WphhgdHsNj — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) June 7, 2022

However, while Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack was not bothered by giving Pitt access to what goes behind the scenes of F1 racing, Krack did feel that the star overstayed his welcome.

Krack said that Pitt’s long presence in the garage threw the Silverstone-based team’s crew out of schedule and left them stressed and managing the chaos.

Also Read: Daniel Ricciardo is not threatened by Lewis Hamilton blocking his F1 return in 2024 amid talks of potential reserve role with Mercedes

Brad Pitt acts as a racer in the Lewis Hamilton-produced F1 movie

The F1 movie, which is set to have a budget of $140 Million, is being produced by 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

In the movie, Pitt is playing a racer who returns from retirement to mentor a youngster and uses the opportunity to shine one last time as his teammate.

Hamilton, who has often been linked with Hollywood and has shown interest in playing a part in movies will not participate in this movie on-screen. Instead, the Briton is determined to make the movie as authentic as possible.

The 7-time world champion has even declared high hopes for the film and said that it will be the best racing movie ever.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt have $140 million F1 movie meeting amidst US Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has one more project lined up

Hamilton has set up a production company – Dawn Apollo Films – and he already has two projects lined up with the Apple TV+.

One is the Brad Pitt starring F1 film and the other is his own documentary. The documentary will showcase Briton’s struggles through life and the sport in reaching the top of the sport.

Nearing the age where most sportspersons choose retirement, Hamilton has often been questioned about his post-retirement plans. In one of the interviews, Hamilton revealed that he wants to be involved in movie productions.

Also Read: $334 Million net worth Lewis Hamilton has ‘high hopes’ for Brad Pitt-starring F1 flick