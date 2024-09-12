Alex Albon Reveals What Future Teammate Carlos Sainz Is Like as Next-Door Neighbor

Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz are all set to become teammates next year at Williams. But the duo already share a long-standing relationship of being next-door neighbors as revealed by the British-Thai driver.

Both Sainz and Albon own an apartment in Monaco. As it turns out, they live right opposite each other. That being said, owing to their busy schedules, they’ve rarely crossed paths with each other.

While speaking to the media ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan GP, Albon revealed, “We’re in Monaco at different times of the year or different weekends. So, yeah, I’ve bumped into him in the lift twice.”

When the reporter quizzed him about Sainz’s etiquettes as a neighbor, the 28-year-old had some pretty high praise for the #55 driver. “Fine, quiet, respectful,” he said. Albon then revealed that Sainz’s apartment was bigger than his own, and hence, was the ‘number one’ in that sense.

Alex Carlos The future team mates are already next door neighbours! #F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/TuBYMn2exU — Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2024

However, when it comes to who is the number one driver on the team, Williams are likely to have a difficult conversation as both Albon and Sainz are top racers. Williams team principal James Vowles made a statement of intent after he successfully signed Sainz.

Following this blockbuster signing, Vowles has made it clear that he and the rest of the team are doing everything in their potential to help the legendary British outfit return to the top as soon as possible. However, returning to the top is likely to take Williams time and they will need both drivers to work well together.