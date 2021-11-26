“Alex is the right driver” – Senior advisor Jenson Button confident of a healthy relationship between Williams and Alex Albon

“Alex is the right driver” – Jenson Button is eager to work with recruit Alex Albon and is hopeful of a good experience for him with Williams.

Alex Albon is currently the reserve driver for the Red Bull teams, and has also been given the additional responsibility of mentoring struggling AlphaTauri rookie Yuki Tsunoda.

But come next season, he will not be formally associated with Red Bull, after having agreed on the switch to Williams to replace Mercedes-bound George Russell.

Albon’s appointment has delighted Williams senior advisor and former world champion Jenson Button. He is looking forward to mentoring the young Thai and hopes he has an experience to remember with the iconic team.

“I think he’s a very mature character, I think he has got the pace.

“I just think alongside Max [Verstappen] it was very difficult, and it just shows you that Formula 1 is about fitness, but it’s about mental strength as well.

“And I think putting him in a different environment, alongside Nicky I think they will work really well together, and grow as a team together hopefully.

“Whatever happens next year, we can’t predict that. We don’t know if he will be happy with us, but we are happy with him. We will see where it goes but in general. I don’t intend on having drivers going in and out.

“That doesn’t mean anything for the contract, but in my mind, it means we want to build the team, and we want to build it long-term, and we will see at this stage where the team is at now. Alex is the right driver.”

