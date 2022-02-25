“All international sporting events in Russia should have their authorizations withdrawn”- Australian Prime Minister is the first high-profile figure to ask F1 not to have a race in Russia

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison makes a statement on his social media that calls for F1 the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged for the Russian Grand Prix to be cancelled this year ahead of the war between Ukraine and Russia. He is the first high-profile personality to discuss this issue with the world.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison is the first World leader to call for the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix. #F1 https://t.co/UnMG1nklD0 — Ed Spencer (@EdSpencer99) February 25, 2022

What is going on in the F1 Paddock?

Unquestionably, Formula 1 has announced that they will not be racing in Russia due to their ongoing issue with Ukraine.

A statement on the Russian Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/OZbbu9Z8ip — Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2022

Previously, Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel spoke against racing in the Sochi Autodrome. F1 officials along with the team bosses have made the decision not to race in the Sochi Autodrome.

In addition, Haas F1 Team has removed the branding of Uralkali. They will run a plain white car ahead of the final day of the testing. However, the team has confirmed that Nikita Mazepin will continue to drive for the team.

Morrisson’s views on the Russia GP

Scott Morrison praised fellow Australian freestyle skier Danielle Scott’s decision of not participating in the FIS Freestyle world cup.

As it is set to be held in Yaroslavl, there will be more sports personalities withdrawing themselves from the cup.

“Well done Danielle Scott for withdrawing from this event,” Morrison wrote on his social media.

“All international sporting events in Russia should have their authorizations withdrawn from all international sporting bodies,” he concluded.

Well done @DanielleSski for withdrawing from this event. All international sporting events in Russia should have their authorisations withdrawn from all international sporting bodies – this includes the F1 Grand Prix in Sochi. https://t.co/TgBR1EIt2B — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) February 24, 2022

