“Age is slowly coming into play”- Red Bull boss thinks Lewis Hamilton can not sustain his level of competitiveness for much longer

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko believes while Lewis Hamilton is at the peak of his performance, he might not remain there for long.

Lewis Hamilton put up a tough battle for Max Verstappen during the 2021 championship. However, he lost the championship following a controversial decision made by the race director.

After a lot of chaos on the controversy of the Abu Dhabi GP, the FIA decided to change some rules and remove the race director.

Going ahead into the 2022 championship both Hamilton and Verstappen are once again ready for a fierce battle. The 24-year-old who just won his first title would be looking forward to maintaining his performance while the Briton will try to win his eighth title.

However, with Hamilton turning 37, it is obvious that at some point he will fall back from the extraordinary heights that he has reached. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes that those days are not so far.

“Hamilton delivered an incredible second half of the season. I can hardly imagine he can drive at this level for much longer. He’s at his zenith now, age is slowly coming into play.”

Marko’s attention is on the Red Bull

The teams have taken their cars to the track for the pre-season testing in Barcelona. As the session is not being broadcasted at all, the fans are on the edge of their seats to find out which teams are performing well.

Marko revealed that during the winter he was involved in one of his favourite activities – “spending a lot of time in the forest.” By doing so, he wanted to relax and clear his mind of motorsport matters for a few hours.

However, now his attention is on his team and its pre-season preparations. “I’m already focused on the test drives again,” said Marko. “Only after that can I say where we stand.

“We have such a gigantic change in regulations that it’s hard to get a real impression because of the simulation.”

