“All those races you Won in F1 must have helped you build confidence”– Jenson Button attacks Marcus Ericsson for calling IndyCar better than F1 after Kevin Magnussen finishes first in Bahrain testing day 2

Jenson Button gives a cheeky reply to former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson for calling IndyCar better as Kevin Magnussen comes to the spotlight.

Kevin Magnussen had his perfect homecoming at the end of the second day of Bahrain testing. The Danish race driver finished first by the end of the day, which certainly sparked headlines.

Where you end in the testing hardly matters, as many top teams hesitate to uncover their maximum potential. But it didn’t matter to former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson.

Ericsson on Twitter said: “A month ago Kmag tested @IndyCar at Sebring and was slowest. Now first day back in F1 and he’s fastest. Must mean @IndyCar is a lot harder and more competitive than @F1. Clearly settles that discussion once and for all.”

Ericsson got shelved from Alfa Romeo back in 2019, and now he is racing in IndyCar for Chip Ganassi Racing. So, it is easy to see where his loyalties lie.

But Jenson Button couldn’t let Ericsson’s comments go easily away. The former F1 world champion took a sly dig at the Swedish race driver’s personal record in F1 to disprove his theory.

“I agree but all those races you Won in F1 must have helped you build confidence to be competitive in Indycar?” said Button while retweeting the former’s tweet.

Jenson Button and his mission Williams

Before the start of the last season, Button was announced to take up the role of the adviser at Williams. In 2021, the team did comparatively well by finishing P8 in the constructors’ standings.

Moreover, it also showed a considerable improvement in the quality of performances. Now, ahead of the 2022 season, Williams is at an interesting point of their tryst with F1.

Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon are seen as a solid side to compete with. If their progress continues, it won’t be long before they compete for a midfield position.

Button indeed would have played an influencing role in this significant step up. It remains to be seen where this upward trajectory of progress halts.

But overall, 2021 was a confidence-boosting season for the whole Williams team, who remained at the bottom of the grid for the time unknown.

