Alpine willing to pay for $33 Million net worth AlphaTauri star after losing interest in Oscar Piastri

Alpine will have to pay a compensation fee to obtain Pierre Gasly from AlphaTauri despite Helmut Marko’s release clause stance.

French F1 team Alpine is eyeing a move for AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly. Besides, he is still contracted with the team until the end of the 2023 season.

According to Red Bull mentor Helmut Marko, Pierre Gasly does not have a release clause in his AlphaTauri contract and never had one.

Besides, Fernando Alonso is on his way to Aston Martin after signing a contract with the team. One of Esteban Ocon’s potential teammates will be Gasly after the Oscar Piastri fiasco.

Contractual situation to make way for Pierre Gasly?

Oscar Piastri denied the confirmation via Alpine that he will be replacing Fernando Alonso in Alpine for 2023. Rather, the Australian driver is one of McLaren’s replacements for Daniel Ricciardo.

However, Formula 1’s Contract Recognition Board will hear the case of Oscar Piastri’s contract validation. Sky Sport’s Craig Slater explained that the ‘major transfer bug’ will potentially resolve today.

Moreover, he added: “Formula 1’s contract review board will meet virtually on a video conference. It is to decide who has the binding contract with the current Alpine reserve Oscar Piastri.”

Pierre Gasly on Alpine rumours pic.twitter.com/FnjYATjUz7 — F1 To Rule Them All (@F1RulesMedia) August 27, 2022

Alpine set to pay compensation to sign Pierre Gasly

Helmut Marko will be the final decision maker regarding a potential driver moving out of Red Bull’s driver program. Gasly is still part of it until the end of 2023.

Slater explained: “My understanding is that if Alpine are prepared to pay a fee for him then he would be allowed to join them. So, Alpine will wait to see what kind of compensation. Besides, if they win this contractual case, they can perhaps get from McLaren.”

This particular scenario may play out well for all the parties involved. AlphaTauri will then have plenty of drivers to choose from for their 2023 season.

Pierre Gasly, on the other hand, did not comment on his future team and explained how important the Belgian Grand Prix was for him.