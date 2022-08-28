Moment when Max Verstappen won his and spoilt Charles Leclerc’s race at Belgian GP

Max Verstappen shared his experience about how hectic the first lap of the Belgian GP was as he started his race from P14.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had taken a back-of-the-grid penalty along with six other drivers as he took new PU parts. He started ahead of his rival Charles Leclerc and charged through the midfield to claim the victory.

However, in doing so, he might have jeopardised Leclerc’s race in the very first lap. In the opening lap of the Belgian GP, two major crashes Lewis Hamilton-Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas-Nicholas Latifi caused a lot of chaos on the track and triggered a safety car.

Starting off from P14, the Dutchman battled in the midfield to get to the top and meanwhile became a victim of the excessive amount of dirt that had been in the air due to the crashes.

He revealed that the first lap was quite hectic as the drivers were running off and joining back on the track.

Max Verstappen ruined Charles Leclerc’s race

Describing the incident, the dutchman revealed that there was so much dirt that had gotten stuck on his visor. He could barely see anything and therefore he had to rip the tear-off from the visor.

The interviewer then brought to his notice that Leclerc was forced to pit due to a visor tear-off getting stuck in his brakes. When asked if he knew about this, Verstappen said, “Carlos told me it was a tear-off, I didn‘t know. I hope it is not mine! But there was a lot of stuff. It is super unlucky when that happens.”

“On a track like this, you are taking them off really quickly. And that is the worst nightmare. Unfortunately, these things do happen,” he further added.

The Red Bull once again claimed victory in the 2022 season thus increasing the lead by a huge margin. He currently stands in P1 with 284 points followed by his teammate Sergio Perez with 191 points and Charles Leclerc in P3 with 186 points.

