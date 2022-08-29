F1

Toto Wolff says his team’s $15 million car will not find place in Mercedes museum

Toto Wolff says his team's $15 million car will not find place in Mercedes museum
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
"It’s like a continuation from the IPL itself": Obed McCoy aims to win CPL 2022 with Barabados Royals after a successful IPL 2022 with Rajasthan Royals
Next Article
325 lbs Shaquille O'Neal lost Round 2 against Spicy Food, was bested by 'The Bomb' Chicken Wings
F1 Latest News
Toto Wolff says his team's $15 million car will not find place in Mercedes museum
Toto Wolff says his team’s $15 million car will not find place in Mercedes museum

Toto Wolff joked that the Mercedes-Benz museum in Stuttgart wouldn’t have a place for W13…