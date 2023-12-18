Alpine Completes the $218 Million Worth Sale Which Will See Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in Minority Ownership of French Team

The Alpine F1 team has been in the news in the last few months over selling 24% stakes of the team. The sale is reportedly with Otro Capital and RedBird Capital which has renowned sports stars involved such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Now, as per recent reports, the sale is a reality.

The deal worth $218 million is completed, as per SoyMotor. Also, apart from Mahomes and Kelce, soccer stars Juan Mata and Trent Alexander-Arnold, golfer Rory McIlroy, and boxer Anthony Joshua are also there in this investment group.

Interestingly, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds also got on the bandwagon and became one of the co-owners of the French team with this deal. This has come after the massive influx of fans in the United States following the success of Drive to Survive.

Therefore, there is a massive rise in the demand to own or be a part of the group that owns an F1 team. Something Mahomes couldn’t avoid and it led him to have minority ownership in the team.

Patrick Mahomes plays it right when it comes to sports investment

As Patrick Mahomes has his name in the consortium that bought a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 team, this wasn’t the first time he has invested in a sports team. Apart from Alpine, he and his wife, Brittany, also have an investment in Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League.

They are also a part of an ownership group that focuses on growing soccer in Kansas City. However, his investment in the F1 team grabbed all the attention.

On this, he said as per a report published by nfl.com, “I think everybody can see the appeal. I’ve been able to get to a couple races now, seeing the environment, and then obviously watching the Drive to Survive on Netflix you see how competitive it is.”

The NFL star made his appearance in a couple of races in the United States and seemed to have loved the environment. Furthermore, he is also expected to make appearances in the upcoming races in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas.

Admittedly, the three US races have already seen hosts of celebrities in the paddock. From Rihanna, and Shakira to Shaquille O’Neal, the list was long. All in all, the popularity of Formula 1 has skyrocketed in the United States in the last few years, and the investment from the American stars is a bright example of that.