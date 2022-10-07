Alpine release the super-limited edition A110 R Fernando Alonso for $145,000

Alpine will be releasing only 32 models of the A110 R Fernando Alonso as a tribute to the two-time F1 World Champion.

Fernando Alonso has a special bond with Renault. It is with the French Auto manufacturers that Alonso claimed his 2 F1 Championship titles in 2005 and 2006.

Alonso has always been close to the French F1 team’s staff. He returned back to Renault after his wild stint with McLaren in 2007. And again in 2021, after a brief hiatus from F1.

At this point, Renault was renamed Alpine. But the Oviedo-born F1 driver claimed he has enough of familiar faces in the garage.

With Renault, Alonso claimed 17 of his 32 F1 race wins. And to pay tribute to their most accomplished driver, Alpine released their sportiest car ever – the A110 R Fernando Alonso.

Discover the Alpine #A110R Fernando Alonso!

Ultimate proof of Alpine’s passion for high-performance sports cars, this very limited and exclusive edition has benefited from the expertise and precious input from the two-time F1 World Champion

👉 https://t.co/qfvrhXhmB8@alo_oficial pic.twitter.com/92PVnP1eAi — Alpine Cars (@alpinecars) October 6, 2022

The special edition car has special features and is a cross between a Road car and a Race car. The Carbon fibre panels, slick tyres, and customisations are all done to give the driver the feel of being Fernando behind the wheel.

But buyers will have to be quick on their toes. Only 32 of these special-edition cars are being built, each to signify a victory claimed by the Spaniard throughout his F1 career.

Also Read: Fernando Alonso ranks this overtake on Michael Schumacher as his career best

What’s special about the Alpine A110 R Fernando Alonso

The Alpine A110 R Fernando Alonso comes in a matte blue sported by the Alpine F1. The car features a carbon fibre hood which holds a powerful 300-horsepower engine.

Alonso’s signature on the rear quarter glass and a quote by the driver on the sunroof. It reads, “There is more than one path to the top of the mountain.”

Fernando’s signature can be found on the bonnet and embellished on the seats. It also comes with a signed replica of the driver’s Helmet. Alonso posted images of the stunning car on his social media.

What an honor to see the limited edition of the #A110R Fernando Alonso already on the streets! What a wonderful car💪💙! Merci https://t.co/kzL2allzC8 — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) October 6, 2022

Alonso’s caption read, “What an honour to see the limited edition of the #A110R Fernando Alonso already on the streets! What a wonderful car!”

The car will set you back $145,000 and is almost $40,000 more than the regular A110 R.

Also Read: Max Verstappen opines Fernando Alonso would have won more than 2 title in ‘other cars’

Fernando Alonso to join Aston Martin for the 2023 season

Fernando Alonso was not seen during the launch of the Alpine 110 R, which was done by Esteban Ocon. Not was his signature model released during the launch party in Tokyo ahead of the 2022 Japanese GP.

Alpine’s original plan was to gift Alonso a model of his signature variant and launch it ahead of his 351 GP start in Suzuka. But the plans must have been dampened after the Spaniard refused to sign an extension with Alpine.

R for Radical

Throwback to the launch of our new Alpine #A110R in Tokyo 🇯🇵 with @Laurent_Rossi, Ashwani Gupta, @OconEsteban, Sovany Ang, @Antony_Villain and Jumpei Ogawa. The opportunity to discover more about the most radical version of A110 ever built!

👉https://t.co/mLfdTEWv4b pic.twitter.com/fMxSgYnhL4 — Alpine Cars (@alpinecars) October 6, 2022

The team were only offering Alonso a 1-year extension citing his age. But the 41-year-old found this gesture disrespectful. So when an offer came from Aston Martin for a multiple-year-long contract, the Spaniard changed allegiances quickly.

He will be replacing the retiring Sebastian Vettel for the 2023 season and will pair up with Lance Stroll. Quite an award moment to launch a signature model when your driver is on his way out, right Alpine!

Also Read: “He saw Fernando Alonso as a bad guy”- Lance Stroll saw his $20 Million a year teammate as villain against Michael Schumacher