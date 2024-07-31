Alpine’s New Team Principal Oliver Oakes Could Be Bad News for Mick Schumacher

Alpine’s newly appointed team principal Oliver Oakes is already an established name in Formula 1. He is the co-founder of the junior racing team Hitech Grand Prix which was recently making headlines. Hitech GP had proposed to become the eleventh team on the grid, but the FIA rejected them. With Oakes’ senior position at Alpine, Hitech is rumored to be trying to make another move to enter F1.

This could also mean bad news for Mick Schumacher. Taking the role in Alpine, Oakes explained that “the team can basically fall back on talented people and resources. I am convinced that the team will make good progress by the end of the season and also in the long run.”

The commitment by the Briton to bring in talented people to turn Alpine’s fortunes around makes it seem that he is looking for a top driver to join his side. This does not bode well for Schumacher or Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan as both had links to the seat next to Pierre Gasly in 2025.

As per a report by AMuS, Paul Aron, who is racing for Hitech GP in Formula 2, could be given a chance after the summer break to test an old F1 car for better decision-making. Aron has already gained success in the junior series.

The Estonian driver is currently third in the F2 championship with 129 points. He is only five points behind Gabriel Bortoleto.

Meanwhile, Schumacher has been garnering a reputation on and off the track. His role with Mercedes has brought him valuable knowledge and exposure in a big team. The German driver was also given a chance to test with Alpine at the Paul Ricard circuit this year.

Furthermore, there also seems to be growing speculation about Renault planning to sell their F1 team. With the departure of Bruno Famin at the Belgian GP, it was also revealed that the team is closing its engine factory in Viry.

Reports also suggest that the team is inclined towards becoming a customer of Mercedes. However, the team has denied any such talks.