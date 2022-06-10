“I spent last six years in Los Angeles”– Lewis Hamilton wants to create ‘best racing movie ever’ and reveals his role in production

Lewis Hamilton reveals that he spent around last 5-6 years in Los Angeles to make the ‘best racing movie ever’ as he confirms the project.

Earlier this week, several reports claimed that Lewis Hamilton has joined hands with Brad Pitt to make a movie out of Formula 1. Now, during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022, Hamilton fully discloses his plans around the production.

The seven-time world champion confirms indeed there is a movie on the card. Moreover, he has given around the last 5-6 years travelling to Los Angeles, only to meet the producers and directors to discuss the project.

Now with Pitt joining hands with him, the project has received instant hype. Additionally, he also reveals what will be his role in the process of the movie.

“I’ve always been into the movies,” said Hamilton to Skysports. “It was an area I always wanted to get into. I spent like last six years, five years probably in Los Angeles, having meetings with a lot of different production companies.”

“Trying to get a better understanding of the background or what’s happening, you know how to go about putting together a movie. Brad [Pitt] is the star and it’s been an honour to meet and engage with him.”

” And Joseph Kosinski for example did an amazing movie, the Top Gun, we’re working together. My role is to try to make sure that it’s the best racing movie ever created.”

Lewis Hamilton: An ambassador of F1 in the US

After Michael Schumacher, hamilton is undoubtedly the biggest name F1 produced. And it is apparent whenever F1 visits anywhere outside Europe, every celebrity wants to be with the most successful F1 driver in history.

In Miami Grand Prix, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and David Beckham met Hamilton and gave the internet one of the most iconic photos. The prominence of Hamilton in the entertainment and sports world is something F1 benefits from massively.

Now, his formal entrance into Holywood further paves way for his popularity. On the other hand, this could turn out to be one of the smartest investments he ever made.

