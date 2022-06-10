F1

“I spent last six years in Los Angeles”– Lewis Hamilton wants to create ‘best racing movie ever’ and reveals his role in production

"I spent last six years in Los Angeles"– Lewis Hamilton wants to create 'best racing movie ever' and reveals his role in production
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Most century partnership in ODIs: Highest number of ODI hundred partnership full list
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I spent last six years in Los Angeles"– Lewis Hamilton wants to create 'best racing movie ever' and reveals his role in production
“I spent last six years in Los Angeles”– Lewis Hamilton wants to create ‘best racing movie ever’ and reveals his role in production

Lewis Hamilton reveals that he spent around last 5-6 years in Los Angeles to make…