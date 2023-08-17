America’s Got Talent Winner Vanishes $14,000,000 Red Bull Car to Impress His Audience in Las Vegas

Red Bull Racing has recently released a promotional video on Vegas ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November this year. In the video, America’s Got Talent Season 9 winner Mat Franco had a cameo where he showcased a magic trick. In doing so, he vanished Red Bull’s $14,000,000 F1 car out of thin air.

Advertisement

Even though the upcoming Las Vegas GP is far away, that didn’t stop the Austrian F1 team from making one hell of a promotional video to fascinate the F1 fans. In the video, apart from Franco, multiple renowned personalities such as Emelia Hartford, Bryce Menzies, and Wayne Newton appeared.

Advertisement

While Franco didn’t want to disappoint his fans with the magic trick, his magic became the root problem of Red Bull stars. The team boss Christian Horner and his driver Sergio Perez were in trouble as the Red Bull challenger disappeared.

Franco Vanishes Red Bull car to bring trouble for Perez

As seen in the promotional video by Red Bull, the magic took place when Perez was showcasing his skills on the Las Vegas track. And the Mexican driver was going past Franco, he was trying hard to impress his fans.

As he was failing to do it, the America’s Got Talent winner tried one last shot to impress them. In doing so, he vanished the $14 million worth Red Bull car, leaving Perez with just the steering wheel.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/matfranco/status/1691861117268906042?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As Franco did his part to grab the attention, it was not a good one for Perez. The following day, the car was found on the roof of the Las Vegas casino and Horner warned the driver to get the car down otherwise there will be consequences.

Advertisement

The scene ends with a savage lady saying, “Some people just can’t handle Vegas” as she leaves in a stunning and hot Ford Mustang Shelby GT with Vegas F1 nameplate.

Formula 1 and its Vegas entry

The upcoming Las Vegas GP will be the third time F1 ventures into the United States. It will be the third race after the Miami and Austin Grand Prix this year. As F1 is getting ready to come to Nevada, the hype surrounding it is unreal.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redbullmotors/status/1691529994378571779?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

F1 invested over $500 million in the race to maximize its profit and by now it is easily the most anticipated race ever. The bar regarding the GP was further raised after EA [Electronic Arts] released the track on the F1 2023 Game.

As the track was released in the game, fans from all over the world appreciated the work done by F1 and EA to bring the track out months before the original race. As the fans absolutely loved the track, the expectations regarding the Las Vegas GP reached a whole new level now.