Carlos Sainz and Girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson’s Kind Gesture Makes a Fan’s 21st Birthday Unforgettable

Aishwary Gaonkar
Rebecca Donaldson, girlfriend of Carlos Sainz of Spain and Scuderia Ferrari embrace after winning the 2024 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne

Rebecca Donaldson, girlfriend of Carlos Sainz of Spain and Scuderia Ferrari embrace after winning the 2024 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Carlos Sainz and his girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson decided to stay back in Melbourne after last weekend’s chaotic season opener, which featured rain, safety cars, and dramatic crashes. Before heading to China for the second round, they took the opportunity to unwind after the intense Australian GP.

Sainz and Donaldson explored the city, trying out some new cuisines before getting on a flight to Shanghai. Donaldson also shared several stories on her Instagram account on Monday, with pictures of the different dishes they had tasted.

Amid this, they also had the chance to make a fan’s birthday even more special at one of the restaurants they visited. Charli Matravers was celebrating her 21st birthday when she came across Donaldson and the Williams driver.

Some F1 drivers would choose privacy over public interaction. Others would perhaps wave and smile. Sainz, however, approached her himself, wished her, and even gave her an autograph.

“Happy b-day,” he wrote on a piece of paper along with the number 55 — his racing number.

Being a Sainz fan, this gesture would have meant the world to Charli. He and Donaldson even sat down with the girl to click a picture, which she posted on Instagram. Reflecting on this memorable run-in with the four-time Grand Prix winner, Charli wrote, “I’m never recovering from this. Best 21st birthday present ever.”

One of the reasons Sainz is so widely recognized and supported is his good looks — and hair — which makes him appealing to a the majority of the female audiences. Many of Charli’s friends and followers also seemed to be huge Sainz fans, and joined in on the excitement.

“You’re so lucky, sooo happy for you!,” one of them commented.

“Woahhhh I too needd this feeling,” another female wrote.

A few described Charli as the “luckiest person” to witness Sainz’s kind demeanor, while others called him and Donaldson “too cute and kind.” A special moment for the birthday girl indeed—and for Sainz and Donaldson, who got to see just how loved they are.

