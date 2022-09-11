Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel is 1 km/h slower than a Formula 2 car driven by Clement Novalak

Sebastian Vettel will feel uneasy knowing that an F2 car clocked a higher top speed than that of his Aston Martin ahead of the Italian GP.

Aston Martin have had a very underwhelming 2022 season so far. They entered this campaign with a lot of promise as many felt that the Silverstone-based outfit can adapt well to the new regulation changes.

For Vettel and teammate Lance Stroll, however, this campaign has been a struggle. They have struggled particularly during Qualifying as the one-lap pace of the AMR22 has been really poor. It was visible once again on Saturday ahead of the 2022 Italian GP. The F2 Championship also continued this weekend at Monza. Brazilian driver Felipe Drugovich was crowned Champion this weekend, with just one more round to go.

During Saturday’s feature race, MP Motorsport’s Clement Novalak recorded a top speed of 335 kmph. That itself is an impressive feat, but when it was compared to the top speed of Aston Martin’s F1 car, fans were absolutely baffled.

During Vettel’s best lap in Qualifying, his top speed was 334 kmph, which was still one shy of the F2 driver.

Sebastian Vettel gearing up for another disappointing weekend with Aston Martin

Aston Martin supposedly came to Monza prepared with a low-downforce set up. Their car has the skinniest rear wing out of any team, but they still struggled massively with drag. Novalak’s top speed meanwhile was something no was expecting. According to data, then car went 15 km/h over the alleged top speed.

Aston Martin’s pace in qualifying has been poor all season long. Their race pace on the other hand has been much better as a whole. and the entire team will be hoping for something similar on Sunday.

An F2 car reached 335km/h during the sprint race Vettel’s Aston reached… 334km/h during his best quali lap, SLOWER than the F2 ! That tells you HOW DRAGGY that car was despite having the skinniest rear wing!#F1 #AstonMartin #Vettel https://t.co/kgJGYEdpC1 pic.twitter.com/lD5BTYg2GW — F1 Data Analysis 📈 (@F1DataAnalysis) September 11, 2022

The British outfit renamed themselves to Aston Martin just season. They were called Racing Point before that, and when Lawrence Stroll took over the team, big things were expected from them. So far, they have failed to live up to expectations but team boss Mike Krack insists that they are on the right track and can fight up front in the very near future.

