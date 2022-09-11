F1

Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel is 1 km/h slower than a Formula 2 car driven by Clement Novalak

Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel is 1 km/h slower than a Formula 2 car driven by Clement Novalak
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
Magic Johnson ended 80s biggest rivalry by donning Celtics green to Larry Bird's jersey retirement
Next Article
F1 fans have to use $1.52 dollar's worth special coin to purchase food and water at the Italian Grand Prix
F1 Latest News
F1 fans have to use $1.52 dollar's worth special coin to purchase food and water at the Italian Grand Prix
F1 fans have to use $1.52 dollar’s worth special coin to purchase food and water at the Italian Grand Prix

Italian Grand Prix’s Monza circuit is only accepting special physical and digital coins as a…