$300,000 Customized Watch Belonging to Lando Norris Leaves YouTuber Red Faced- “Didn’t Fit on Four of My Fingers”

Lando Norris has been associated with Richard Mille for quite some time now. Like the Swiss watchmakers normally do for several star athletes, they made a match just for Norris that seemingly only fits him. YouTuber Nico Leonard tried on the McLaren star’s watch, only to realize that he couldn’t fit it in, no matter how hard he tried.

Earlier this year, Nico Leonard posted a video on YouTube where he reacted to the different luxury watches owned by F1 stars. Norris was one of the drivers he got to meet in person, and there, he checked out his RM 67-02. The customized watch that Norris received is estimated to cost more than $300,000. This fascinated Leonard, who decided to try it on. What happened next was unfortunate for Leonard.

“His watch didn’t fit on four of my fingers!” Leonard explains in the video.

Admittedly, Norris’ arms are much skinnier than Leonard himself, which shows how Richard Mille customized a super-expensive watch, just for the Bristol-born driver. Nevertheless, it did not stop Leonard from praising the beauty of the watch. He felt that the piece was absolutely ‘beautiful’ and ‘stunning’.

Leonard loved the white strap on the watch. He wanted to put it on and see how it looked on his arms. However, he didn’t want to force it, because in his words, breaking it on race weekend would have been embarrassing.

Lando Norris and his association with Richard Mille

Richard Mille makes customized watches for some of the most popular F1 drivers like Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc. They have flaunted their watches several times, wearing them to F1 races and other events.

Norris is a huge fan of the RM watches that he owns. Earlier this year, the Bristol-born driver admitted that he likes wearing his watch everywhere. One of the main reasons behind him doing so is that it is very light, so he doesn’t feel like he is carrying around a lot of weight.

“I wear it every day to play golf, do sports, whatever it is because it feels like 2 grams,” said Norris.

The watches that Norris wears aren’t available for fans on the market. In fact, they don’t even have a particular value assigned to them. Still, considering other models of a similar kind, it is estimated that they cost more than $300,000 and could be as expensive as $500,000.