Amidst Red Bull Neglect, Yuki Tsunoda Turns Towards Haas to Continue His F1 Career

Despite delivering some eye-catching performances, Yuki Tsunoda looks to be nowhere in Red Bull’s shortlist for a promotion. Moreover, he is currently in the final year of his V-CARB contract. All these factors may have triggered the Japanese driver to look for a place elsewhere. With the silly season yet ongoing, Tsunoda has now drawn links with Haas.

As per F1 journalist Chris Medland, “Yuki Tsunoda is also interested in Haas as he looks at a future away from the Red Bull program, with the senior team showing no firm interest in promoting him despite consistent strong performances.”

Haas has one seat available for 2025 as Nico Hulkenberg signed a deal with Sauber. That one seat at Haas, however, might turn into two vacancies as Kevin Magnussen has failed to impress with his performances so far in 2024.

Until now, Magnussen has only played second fiddle to Hulkenberg even though the team needs both drivers to score points. This is one of the key reasons why Haas may be the best destination for Yuki Tsunoda.

Tsunoda was earlier linked with a move to Aston Martin, owing to the deal the Silverstone-based team signed with Honda. However, with Fernando Alonso signing a long-term extension with Aston Martin, and Lance Stroll being on a rolling contract, no openings look to be in sight.

Haas’ sudden rise makes it an enticing prospect for Yuki Tsunoda

Being among the bottom-rung teams with the ambitions of making it into the midfield, Haas and V-CARB hold a similar stature in the championship. V-CARB, however, has had an upper hand over Haas when it comes to their final standings in the table.

In 2024 so far, the American outfit is a good 13 points behind its Italian rivals. However, there is visible progress with a clear development path chalked out.

Haas is regularly landing itself in Q3 owing to some heroic drives from Nico Hulkenberg. That also shows in the points as the 36-year-old is responsible for six of Haas’ seven points. Had it not been for Kevin Magnussen’s poor run, Haas would most likely be in a better position to challenge V-CARB for sixth in the championship.

This upward trajectory makes Haas a worthy prospect for Yuki Tsunoda to ponder over. However, he can still cling to hopes of making it into Red Bull as the team hasn’t announced a decision about Sergio Perez’s future yet.

Recent developments suggest a stalemate in the negotiations between Red Bull and Perez. That is a result of the Mexican driver demanding a multi-year deal. Red Bull, meanwhile, is only keen on offering him a one-year deal.