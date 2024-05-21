Mexican Report Reveals the Deadlock Between Sergio Perez and Red Bull Over His Future

2024 marks the final year for Sergio Perez with Red Bull. As the contract nears its end, the Mexican is among those searching either for a new seat or an extension. Being a part of the team that is ruling the championship, Perez will prioritize the latter option. However, there is one big condition that is causing a delay in reaching an agreement.

As per Fox Sports Mexico, Perez is pushing for a minimum two-year deal. If agreed upon, the 2023 runner-up will begin the new regulations era with the Austrian team. Red Bull, however, is not too keen on seeing that happen. The reigning champions want to restrict Perez’s stay until the end of 2025 and perhaps ponder over an extension before that happens.

As per @FOXSportsMX Red Bull had offered a 1 year contract but Checo has made a counter proposal of 2 years pic.twitter.com/lqTqqzbcqh — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) May 21, 2024

While the development comes as a surprise, Helmut Marko dropped a hint much earlier. Speaking with OE24 earlier last month, Marko revealed the apprehension about offering Perez a long-term contract.

He said, “All options are open, but at the moment our team (including Perez, ed.) is functioning well. If we give him a two-year contract, there is a risk that he will slacken off.”

Sergio Perez started the 2024 season on a positive note with four podium finishes in the first five races. He came close to bagging another one in a tough race in Miami but had to settle with a P4 finish.

The struggles, however, became more prominent in the recently concluded Emilia Romagna GP. Perez suffered a heavy crash in the third practice session before failing to make it into Q3 in qualifying. On race day, he managed a lowly P8 finish.

Will Red Bull gamble on Sergio Perez in the new era of regulations?

Currently, Sergio Perez is Red Bull‘s safest bet because of two major reasons. Firstly, he is delivering consistent podium finishes and contributing handsomely to the team’s points tally. Secondly, he is nowhere close to challenging Max Verstappen for race wins and hence avoids any conflict.

While that makes Perez the perfect candidate to be Verstappen’s teammate, the same traits might backfire in 2026. The 2026 regulations majorly relate to changes in the power unit specifications, an area relatively new for Red Bull. In such a case, the Milton Keynes outfit will look to maximize points even if it comes at the cost of competition between its two drivers.

A week to forget.

Now totally focused on Monaco. Una semana para olvidar.

Enfocados totalmente en Monaco.#SP11 pic.twitter.com/addGvt9BFa — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) May 19, 2024

That plays against Perez who hasn’t bothered his champion teammate either in qualifying rounds or in the races so far in 2024. The other factor playing against him is the availability of vast options for Red Bull to choose from to replace the Mexican.

While Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda are known to be among those names, Red Bull management won’t shy away from hiring from the outside. Hint: Ferrari’s exit-bound driver Carlos Sainz.