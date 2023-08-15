Amidst Rumors of Ferrari’s Negotiation With Lewis Hamilton, Fred Vasseur Explains Why It Became a Big Fuss

Lewis Hamilton cutting his ties with Mercedes to join Ferrari has been a constant rumor following the start of the 2023 F1 season. The Mercedes driver is yet to renew his contract with the Silver Arrows. As a result, there have been endless sources linking him to Ferrari for $50 million. While most of these rumors are proving to be false, Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has recently spoken about the same to La Gazzetta dello Sport. There he talked about why the entire situation regarding Hamilton ended up making such a huge fuss.

Mercedes and Hamilton are yet to agree on the terms of their contract extension. Additionally, whenever the Brit ends up talking to the Ferrari drivers, team members, or bosses, the internet gets riled up about a potential Mercedes exit.

Admittedly, Vasseur has had a close relationship with the Silver Arrows star. They spent a lot of time together during Hamilton’s junior career prior to his F1 debut in 2007. The 38-year-old raced under the Frenchman in the GP2 series when the former was the boss at ART Grand Prix.

Vasseur on the Lewis Hamilton connection and why there was a big fuss

Having worked closely together in the past, both Vasseur and Hamilton are still on good terms. Even though they are in different teams at the moment, their past relationship hasn’t soured. This good relationship seems to convince people that Vasseur has been working on signing Hamilton.

Talking about this, the Prancing Horse supremo said, “I talk to him at every GP. He raced for me 20 years ago and we are still close. I helped him when he went to McLaren at the beginning of his F1 career. And we talk every now and then.”

“Obviously if we are seen together in the paddock, a big fuss is made. But the relationship has remained”, Vasseur added. Notably, Vasseur also claimed that he helped the Stevenage-born driver wit his McLaren debut back in 2007.

Vasseur went on to emphasize how drivers like Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc can help a team when it comes to being technical and strategic.

Hamilton, Ferrari, and the 2023 F1 season in a nutshell

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’ contract negotiations are still going on even though reports came out that the German team is likely to announce the extension at Silverstone Grand Prix.

Unfortunately for fans of both parties, there was no announcement. Plus, there were no hints as to when the extension will be finalized. Toto Wolff is still having numerous discussions with Hamilton as the two sides are stuck with trying to fulfil each other’s demands.

Despite the contract dilemma, the Mercedes star is still placed in a better position than the Ferrari duos in the driver’s championship. In terms of performance too, the Brackley-based outfit seem to have an edge over Ferrari. Consequently, for results only, Hamilton would surely like to be at a team that is better on the track. As of now, that team seems like Mercedes.