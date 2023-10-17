Amidst Speculations Helmut Marko Asserts Christian Horner Doesn’t Get To Decide About His Future at Red Bull

The speculations surrounding the future of Helmut Marko are continually on the rise as several reports have claimed that Red Bull team principal Christian Horner wants the 80-year-old out of the side. However, the Austrian has now dismissed these rumors by stating that Horner not get to decide the same.

According to the Brazilian outlet Globo, Horner wants Marko sacked because of two key reasons. First, the Briton is reportedly upset with his long-time colleague because of the remarks he made about Sergio Perez. Marko faced massive backlash after he launched a “South American” jibe at the Mexican for his poor performances this season.

Another reason why Horner wants Marko out of Red Bull is because of the latter’s stance on Yuki Tsunoda. Marko is keen to stick with the Japanese driver, who helps Red Bull earn a whopping $10,000,000 paycheck each year.

On the other hand, Horner wants Tsunoda sacked. However, even though Horner now wants Marko to exit Red Bull because of the same, the 80-year-old is adamant about staying and has emphatically stated that the Briton does not get to decide the same.

Helmut Marko responds to claims of his potential power struggle with Christian Horner

In a recent interview with ORF, Helmut Marko gave his take on the ongoing rumors about his potential power struggle with Christian Horner at Red Bull. When asked about the same, the 80-year-old replied, “Due to the new constellation, everything is different. Certain people are now trying to redefine their powers“.

However, despite the same, Marko added that there is no summit that will decide his future at Red Bull. He stated that he has a contract with the team until the end of the next season and will fulfill it. That was not it, as the Austrian then added that it is he who decides how much longer he wants to continue at Red Bull.

He made it clear that Horner has no say over the decision. While Marko is adamant about staying at Red Bull, the new administration following the demise of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz may decide otherwise.

Why is there a potential rift between Horner and Marko?

According to former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, Christian Horner is primarily having an altercation with Helmut Marko to seek more power. While describing the Briton’s current frame of mind, the 49-year-old said in a recent interview (as quoted by gpblog.com/nl), “If I have to support more, I must also be able to exert more influence.”

Hence, since Dietrich Mateschitz always sided with Marko, it seems that Horner is now taking his opportunity to seek control. However, considering the confidence that Marko has of staying at Red Bull, fans can expect to see him in the team in the future as well.