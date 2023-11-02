“An 8/10”: Lewis Hamilton’s $140 Million Movie Gets Huge Approval From the Paddock After First Glimpse of It Was Shown on Friday

Lewis Hamilton is co-producing a movie named Apex, which is based on racing, and there is already a huge hype after parts of the shots from the movie were done in Silverstone and Hungaroring. To add to the hype, Kym Illman recently revealed that the $140 million project got huge approval from the drivers after the segments of the movie were shown in Austin.

Illman, talking about this, said on his own YouTube channel, “The drivers were shown a few segments of the upcoming Brad Pitt movie, and I had a chat with someone who saw it and they gave it an 8 out of 10, which is great news because that movie had the opportunity to significantly ramp up interest in the sport of F1”

The movie is a big step for Hamilton as the seven-time world champion will step into Hollywood with it. After he missed out on the cameo in Tom Cruise’s Top Gun, this is a chance the British driver is unlikely to let go.

Furthermore, the movie has Hollywood sensation Brad Pitt in the main role, which itself has been huge to attract viewers. Notably, F1 is also helping the production team in the best possible way.

How is the movie getting shot during the F1 season?

Lewis Hamilton, despite having the whole season to race, has come up to help in the production of the movie. And that is because F1 allowed two extra cars in the paddock to smoothen the shoot of the film.

There were two extra cars in Silverstone and in Hungaroring, where Pitt and Co. had the chance to shoot the film. Drivers, such as Carlos Sainz, were also seen in the movie as they were all contributing to the movie despite having a tight schedule.

59 years old Brad Pitt had to go through rigorous training to ramp himself up as an F1 driver. The movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski and will be produced and distributed by Apple Studios and Apple+, respectively.

The movie is based on how a renowned driver comes back from retirement to help a young driver take on the most extreme motorsport. The release of the movie is yet to be disclosed as it got hit during the 2023 Hollywood workers’ strike.