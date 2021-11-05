“An American driver”– Michael Andretti reveals who would have he brought in F1 if Sauber was acquired by him

Michael Andretti reveals that the young IndyCar sensation Colton Herta would have entered Formula 1 if he had owned Sauber.

Andretti Autosport was all set to acquire Sauber to launch itself in Formula 1 in 2022. But in the end, the deal collapsed, and the team remained under Swiss ownership.

Michael Andretti says rumors that his pursuit of purchasing the @alfaromeoracing team fell through because of the purchase price are not true. He says it came down to “control issues.” — Nathan Brown (@By_NathanBrown) November 4, 2021

Michael Andretti, who runs the functions of Andretti Autosports, saw it as a significant expansion opportunity. Moreover, he reveals he would have launched IndyCar sensation, Colton Herta if he had bought the team.

The 21-year-old race driver, the youngest ever IndyCar race winner, has often been mentioned in F1 circles. With Fernando Alonso also praising him.

“Obviously if we do ever get a team, [Herta] would lead the way for us in terms of wanting to bring an American driver,” Andretti said during the unveiling of his new rookie IndyCar signing, Devlin DeFrancesco.

“He’d be the perfect guy to do it. I mean, we definitely were going to try to get him into the seat because I believe he could be a competitive driver in Europe, I really do. There’s no reason why he wouldn’t.”

Michael Andretti reveals Liberty Media played no part

It is rumoured that Liberty Media, an American enterprise and owners of F1, pushed for the Andretti autosport to enter F1. However, Andretti discloses that this was no case.