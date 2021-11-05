“We’re putting up a fight”– Lando Norris claims McLaren will drag Ferrari till climax amidst tense P3 fight

Lando Norris believes McLaren is set to give Ferrari a tough fight till the end amidst the tough battle for P3 in the constructors’ standings.

Ferrari and Mercedes is another exciting contest going on ahead of the final few races of 2021. Both the teams are vying for the best of the rest spot, i.e. P3 in the constructors’ standings.

So far, McLaren is leading the fight by 3.5 points on the table, and Lando Norris has played a pivotal role in amassing most of the points obtained by his team.

The Briton recognized the gains made by Ferrari this year. But he feels that the Woking-based outfit will drag the fight against their rivals till the end.

“We are motivated, we’re working hard but I think it’s tough,” he said ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix. “It’s hard to know where you’re going to be every weekend because it’s always generally been very close, even since the beginning of the season.”

“It’s not like we’ve run away with it at any point. It’s been close since the beginning of the season, but it’s tense. We’re working hard, everyone back in the factory is working hard to try and find these last little things we need for the rest of the season.”

“But Ferrari is strong, you’ve got to give it to them. They’ve come on very strong in the second half of the season and especially the last few weekends. So we’re putting up a fight, and we can definitely bring it to them to the end. That’s the plan.”

Ferrari feeling empowered

Whilst Norris feels McLaren will be holding Ferrari for a while. On Thursday, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc revealed that he no more feels powerless in his car.

He revealed that with every significant development by Ferrari, they gained one-hundredths of a second on corners. Thus, McLaren would need to be wary ahead.

