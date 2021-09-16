“An excellent blend of youthful talent and experienced expertise” – Aston Martin delighted to continue with Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll for the 2022 F1 season

“An excellent blend of youthful talent and experienced expertise” – Aston Martin bosses Otmar Szafnauer and Lawrence Stroll have expressed delight with the retention of Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel for the 2022 season.

Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer has branded Lance Stroll as one of the most talented drivers on the grid. This after he and Sebastian Vettel were retained as a pairing for the 2022 season.

“Lance is one of the most gifted drivers in modern Formula 1, and to that raw talent he is now adding serious racecraft.

“A four-time world champion, having driven 271 Grands Prix, of which he has won 53, Sebastian is also a massive asset to our team, and next year we expect both of them to race well in what will be a very different formula from the current one.

“We never under-estimate our opposition, so we do not intend to over-promise, but we know that Lance and Sebastian will get the very best from the tools we will put at their disposal.”

Lawrence Stroll optimistic for Aston Martin in 2022

Aston Martin hasn’t had a great return to F1 this season and currently finds itself P7 in the standings. But with regulation changes next season expected to shake up the order, owner Lawrence Stroll is optimistic they can return to the levels of predecessors Force India and Racing Point.

“The first-ever season for Aston Martin has got off to a disappointing start, owing to the regulatory changes over the winter that disadvantaged the two teams whose cars utilise a low-rake aero philosophy.

“But we have made good progress over the past few months, and both Lance and Sebastian have delivered some excellent performances.

“They have had more than their fair share of bad luck, but in 2022 we are delighted to be continuing with such an excellent blend of youthful talent and experienced expertise.”

