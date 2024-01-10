Ancient Soccer Rule a Thorn in Ferrari’s F1 Expansion Plan As Money Problems Loom Large

According to recent reports, Ferrari’s aspirations for expanding in F1 are facing obstacles due to the expiration of an ancient soccer rule. Since the renowned Italian Decreto Crescita law has been lifted, it has introduced complications to Ferrari’s endeavors. Nevertheless, before exploring what the Italian outfit is struggling with, it is crucial to grasp the nature of this rule.

In recent years, many non-Italian soccer players benefited from a tax rule allowing them to exempt the first 50% of their income from taxation. This advantage extended to the clubs as well, enabling them to offer players lower salaries while still meeting their desired net income.

However, the law that got implemented in mid-2019 has now been dissolved. Unfortunately, with the expiration of the law, there might be a sense of disappointment for Ferrari.

It is because the team is heavily dependent on acquiring international talent because of the ongoing recruitment process that the Maranello headquarters follow. Therefore, the removal of the tax benefit could have a significant impact on both the team and the prospective foreign staff.

Previously, it was easier for Ferrari to persuade foreign engineers to join them because of the tax benefit that individuals moving to Italy from abroad received. However, with the tax benefit no longer available, several engineers are reluctant to relocate to Maranello.

The complications are heightened by the issues arising from the implementation of the cost cap in Formula 1. The restrictive nature of the cost cap impedes teams from consistently offering competitive salaries on par with what engineers could obtain in industries beyond Formula 1.

Consequently, specific engineers are opting for an early departure. In response to this trend, teams are now collaborating with the FIA and F1 to actively explore strategies for adjusting the cost cap.

Ferrari discuss the concerns following the departure of key personnel

Ferrari underwent a notable hierarchy shift last year with Mattia Binotto stepping down as team principal. Subsequently, further personnel changes occurred, most notably the departure of Laurent Mekies.

After a five-year tenure at Ferrari, where he held the positions of racing director and deputy team principal under Fred Vasseur, Mekies has recently made a switch. Mekies has now taken on the role of team boss for AlphaTauri in 2024, succeeding Franz Tost.

Yet what’s intriguing to observe is that Mekies has been swift in rallying former Ferrari associates to join him at the Faenza-based team. Among a select few he has successfully enlisted include Marco Matassa, the head of Ferrari Driver Academy.

This move from Mekies presents a hiring challenge for Ferrari. It is because the appointment of Matassa, with Jock Clear taking interim charge, is viewed as “disturbing” due to Mekies’ extensive knowledge of Ferrari and its personnel.

In addition, reports from Corriere dello Sport suggest that Mekies also has access to “all their phone numbers.” This situation poses a potential challenge for Vasseur and his team, raising concerns that Mekies could successfully lure more Ferrari personnel to join him.

Moreover, the fact that Ferrari and AlphaTauri are the only Italian-based teams on the grid adds a unique element. This will potentially make it easier for Mekies to convince Ferrari staff and their families to make the move.