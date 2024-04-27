UFC Vegas 91 Purse and Payouts: This Weekend’s Estimated Earnings for Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez Revealed

Following UFC 300’s epic showdown, the action will be returning to the UFC Apex in Vegas with a flyweight bout headlining the card. Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez will duke it out in the octagon on Saturday night’s main event at UFC Vegas 91. While the stakes and prize money are not as significant as UFC 300 or any other pay-per-view events, the fighter payouts are still impressive.

Jiu Jitsu specialist and pressure fighter Matheus Nicolau will return to the cage after a brief layoff, looking to bounce back from defeat and earn a title shot simultaneously. Regardless of his previous loss, Nicolau’s fighting style and his never-say-die attitude make for a thriller. For his last fight in December 2022, Nicolau earned $65,000 in UFC prize money and the fighter’s stock hasn’t gone down despite him facing defeat.

According to NyFights, Nicolau is estimated to receive around $110,000 this weekend in Vegas, which can be further enhanced by bonuses. As for his opponent, Alex Perez, the American is reported to have earned a commendable $135,000 paycheck for his victory in June 2020 over Jussier Formiga. However, he is coming from three back-to-back losses and that is the reason why he is expected to make nothing more than his previous purse.

As for the other highlights, Legacy Fighting Alliance Light Heavyweight champion, Ryan Spann also fights on the same card against rival Bogdan Guskov who has one up on him. Spann is expected to make around $140,000 in UFC Fight Night payouts for his performance this week. Another star attraction this week will be the Brazilian fighter Ariane Lipski who is estimated to bag a purse of $106,000, given that her last performance at UFC 296 earned her the same. She will be up against fellow Brazilian Karine Silva fighting to climb up the flyweight ladder.

UFC Vegas 91 card details: Date, time, location and how to watch

UFC Vegas 91 has come hot on the heels of the path-breaking UFC 300. The organization’s Saturday night fight feast is scheduled to be held at UFC’s APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fighters weighed in for the bout on Friday and as for the main event, Perez stepped on the scales at 126 pounds whereas Nicolau weighed in a half pound less at 125.5 than his opponent.

American fans can catch the action on ESPN+ with the main event kicking off at 7 pm ET(4 pm PT) on April 27th, Saturday while the preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4 pm ET(1 pm PT). As for British fans looking to watch the action live, the real-time telecast is available on TNT Sports with the main card starting at 12 am BST on Sunday, 28th April, and the preliminary card at 9 pm BST on Saturday.

Meanwhile, for fans tuning in from Australia, Kayo Sports will have a live telecast of the preliminary card at 6 am AEST on Sunday while the main card will be available for fans at 9 am AEST on April 28, Sunday.