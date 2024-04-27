WATCH: Micah Parsons Looks Perplexed During Live Broadcast as Cowboys Pick Tyler Guyton in Round 1

The Dallas Cowboys traded down from their 24th slot to move down 5 spots to get their man Tyler Guyton, adding another third-round pick to their arsenal in the process. Having lost Tyron Smith in free agency, America’s Team needed to fill the slot, and they did it perfectly with a 6’7 Oklahoma Offensive Tackle. Though he played primarily at Right Tackle, he still has experience playing at left and is agile enough to move to the LT permanently. Though a great pick, it left Micah Parsons unimpressed.

While reacting live to the first day of the draft, alongside CJ Stroud on the Bleacher Report draft show, the Cowboys LB made a grunting noise and gave a disenchanted expression to Dallas picking Guyton. While the host of the show, listed all the qualities of the Cowboy’s new OT, and how he would elevate the team, Parsons sunk back on the couch, unable to control his frowny smirk.

After the host Adam Lefkoe listed all the qualities and the potential that Guyton has, Micah Parsons asserted that though he wasn’t disappointed with the pick, because they needed an Offensive Lineman, he wished they had gotten a proper Left Tackle.

The Oklahoma Tackle wasn’t on his 3-man list for the position. His top three were Jackson Powers, Michael Hall, and Newton. However, given their front office hasn’t missed when it comes to drafting an O-Linemen, he cannot question their choice and is ultimately satisfied with the pick.

However, the draft expert Mike Renner stated that the Cowboys overreached. He graded Guyton as a 2nd round prospect because he still has a lot of flaws and is a developmental prospect who won’t start immediately. The fans were quick to notice Parsons’s expression when the pick was announced and many weren’t happy about it.

Reactions to Micah Parsons’ Disappointing Facial Expression

It seems Micah didn't like what he saw the Cowboys do with their 1st round pick. His facial expressions sold him and fans took an objection to reacting poorly to signing a promising player, and even adding another pick to their armoury. Fans asserted that Parsons has a habit of being in the news. Others stated the LB has no idea how to draft players, especially since he made Dallas draft Mazi Smith last season. Others pointed out that he needs a reason to whinge and complain about everything because Guyton is a great pick.

While Tyler Guyton may not be at the top of many teams’ draft boards because he is a project and will need to grow and adapt, the Cowboys picking him and getting another draft pick seems like a great piece of business, considering how good Tackles were getting picked early.

The OT position is valuable and most tackles have a long career with the teams that draft him. Jerry Jones and the front office have been accused of being dormant during the free agency, but it seems, they are now trying to plug the holes with the draft, which is a cheaper option considering they have to pay Prescott, Lamb, and Parsons this year or next year.