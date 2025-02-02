Andrea Stella Admits to Be ‘Excited’ About Historic Lewis Hamilton Move to Ferrari

It’s not just fans and admirers who are excited about Lewis Hamilton’s upcoming Ferrari debut. Even rivals on the track, those who would be looking to make it less memorable for the Briton, are looking forward to the historic day when Hamilton puts on a Ferrari overall ahead of a Grand Prix.

McLaren will be one of Ferrari’s main competitors this season with both expected to fight for the title. However, the Team Principal of the Woking-based outfit Andrea Stella will have one eye out on Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.

Stella loved the way Hamilton was introduced by Ferrari, something he admitted to in a recent interview with Sky Sports. “As a fan of Formula 1, by having been [for] 15 years at Ferrari before, I felt excited myself,” he said.

Sky Sports Italy’s full segment on Sir Lewis Hamilton’s first day on track in Fiorano, translated and subtitled in English, for us geoblocked and language barrier-ed folk ~ pic.twitter.com/OAxjx0Mbae — sim (@sim3744) January 22, 2025

The hype surrounding Hamilton’s arrival had been building for over a year. It was on February 1st 2024 that the Maranello-based squad first announced this blockbuster move. Since then, the F1 community counted the days leading up to his first appearance in red, which finally came last month during a test session in Fiorano.

The Tifosi were present in huge numbers to cheer him on, as many compared this reception for Hamilton to that of Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, and Sebastian Vettel, who have been some popular world champions shifting base to Ferrari in the last two decades

Stella feels that the move was handled perfectly by both Hamilton and Ferrari, a team he labeled as ‘one of the most iconic’ in F1.

Initial excitement will waver off

Stella won’t compromise on his work as McLaren’s boss because of the Hamilton hype. Ferrari won’t either, according to the Italian.

On paper, the seven-time World Champion joining the most successful F1 team of all time is the biggest driver transfer in the history of the sport. Stella, however, reminded them that things will be judged by how the partnership fares on the track.

“What counts is what’s happening on the track,” the McLaren man said. “After the initial excitement, I am sure they will focus very much on making sure that the preparation is good.”

Stella is ready for the challenge of getting the better of Hamilton and Ferrari. Already running the highs of winning the Constructors’ in 2024, McLaren want to take the next step and make sure the Drivers’ crown comes home to Woking with them. “And on our side we will try and make their life a little difficult,” he concluded.