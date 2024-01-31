Andretti F1: Why Michael Andretti Is Being Denied Formula 1 Entry? Everything to Know About

Michael Andretti has suffered a massive blow in his pursuit of having an F1 team on the grid as Formula 1’s commercial rights holder has denied them entry. Although the FIA had given the American outfit the approval to join the grid last year, they still needed approval from Formula One Management (FOM). It seems that the FOM has now sided with the inhibitions of the current 10 teams in preventing an eleventh side from joining the grid.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CroftyF1/status/1752718526664552761?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Michael Andretti for long has called the rest of the teams “greedy” for their unwillingness to accept his side’s bid to join the grid. Here is a look at how much of the 61-year-old’s claims are true, and answers to some other frequently asked questions about Andretti‘s bid.

Advertisement

Why has Andretti been denied F1 entry?

Michael Andretti’s claims do indeed seem to be true as most of the leaders of the current 10 F1 teams have acknowledged that they are not keen to divide the pie with an eleventh side. The likes of Williams team principal James Vowles and former Haas leader Guenther Steiner had explained their strong inhibitions of why they did not want an eleventh team to join the grid.

As quoted by formulapassion.it, Steiner said, “With multiple teams, if something goes wrong, the risk of failure is higher. If something like the pandemic were to happen again, we must be as strong as possible”.

Similarly to Steiner, Vowles also explained how the current 10 F1 teams had worked incredibly hard to improve their side’s economic situation. Hence, the 44-year-old believes that they are not keen to run the risk of suffering losses again if an eleventh team joins the grid in the future.

Who is in favor of Andretti joining the grid?

Although most F1 teams were against Andretti joining the grid, McLaren was not one of them. McLaren CEO Zak Brown explained in an interview last year why he believes that the addition of Andretti could, in fact, be beneficial for F1 and all the existing 10 teams with the possibility of the sport having an increase in revenue via “better television contracts,” for example. While speaking on the Track Limits podcast (as quoted by planetf1.com), Brown said,

“My view is as long as it’s (Andretti’s entry) additive to the sport – brings in more fans, brings in more revenue, brings in better television contracts, whatever that may be – if it makes the pie larger I’d rather have one 11th of a pie that’s 1,000 times than one-tenth of one that’s 100 times“.

Advertisement

The only concern that Brown has with Andretti’s entry is that he has a lack of clarity about the situation. The American stated that since it is only the Formula One Management and the FIA who are informed about Andretti’s proposal, people like him do not have enough information to suggest whether Andretti’s entry would be beneficial to F1 or not.