“Not Making Hundreds of Millions”: Guenther Steiner Backs James Vowles in F1 Teams’ Opposition to Andretti Entry

Even though the FIA has approved Andretti’s application to join the F1 grid, several teams have expressed their unhappiness with the decision. Williams team principal James Vowes emphatically explained why his side is completely against the addition of an eleventh team. Soon after the Briton cited how Andretti’s entry would dilute the earnings of the current grid, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner also backed his rival’s claims by stating how most sides are “not making hundreds of millions” in the sport.

In an interview with Motorsport Week, Vowles stated, “My thoughts are very clear. Williams is against the addition of an 11th team. And very strongly against“. The 44-year-old then added how an entry of an eleventh team is likely to worsen Williams’ financial statements and make it likely that his side will make losses in the future.

Vowles has made such a statement despite Andretti agreeing to pay the anti-dilution fee of $20,000,000 that the current teams decided back in 2020 as per the Concorde Agreement. However, since three years have passed since then and the sport’s revenues have increased massively, the current teams are now reportedly keen on increasing the anti-dilution fee even more. According to motorsport.com, the teams are considering to triple the anti-dilution fee.

This means that if Andretti is keen to join the sport, then the American outfit will have to pay each of the other teams a whopping $60,000,000. As the discussions continue of whether F1 should allow Andretti to join the sport or not, Steiner has given his thoughts on the same.

Guenther Steiner “absolutely agrees” with James Vowles to prevent Andretti’s entry

In a recent interview, Guenther Steiner explained why he “absolutely agrees” with James Vowles to prevent Andretti’s entry into F1. The Haas team principal stated that even though the “economic situation” of their sides is currently stable, they are yet “not making hundreds of millions in profits“.

The 58-year-old then added how several of the teams on the current grid are not prepared to take the risks that come with a new side joining the sport. As quoted by formulapassion.it, Steiner added, “With multiple teams, if something goes wrong, the risk of failure is higher. If something like the pandemic were to happen again, we must be as strong as possible“.

Even though several of the team bosses are adamant about preventing Andretti’s entry into F1, the FIA has been a strong advocate to allow the entry of the American outfit. However, according to expert Joe Saward, the FIA cannot afford to be at odds with F1 and the current ten teams on the grid.

Saward explains why FIA cannot go against F1

Even though the FIA has given the green light for Andretti to join the grid, it is pertinent to note that the American outfit still needs to receive approval from Formula One Management (FOM). Receiving approval from the FOM could prove to be tricky for Andretti because even though the team principals do not have a direct say in their decision, their input could have a massive impact in determining their decision.

Hence, even if the FIA is adamant about wanting Andretti to join the sport, Joe Saward believes that they cannot go against F1. He believes that “money talks” as F1 helps the FIA earn more than half of its revenue when it comes to motorsports.