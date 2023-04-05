HomeSearch

Angela Cullen Defends Lewis Hamilton With 'Not a Party Boy' Claim Following Playboy Lifestyle Accusations

Samriddhi Jaiswal
|Published 05/04/2023

Credits: Twitter and Imago

Lewis Hamilton is one of the biggest celebrities in F1 and enjoys a global fan following. The Briton has extensive contacts with celebrities around the world and is close friends with the likes of Serena Williams, Nina Dobrev, Tom Cruise, and multiple others.

However, with fame also comes all sorts of reputations. Following his lavish lifestyle, the 7x world champion has often been slammed by criticisms of living a ‘playboy lifestyle.’ But in reality, there’s more than meets the eye.

Hamilton’s closest ally, Angela Cullen, has defended the champion’s reputation in the eyes of critics saying, “He’s not a party boy.”

Lewis Hamilton occasionally does crazy things

Speaking in 2016, Cullen drew on her own experiences with the British driver to strengthen her claims. She said, “I have spent the whole year with him and we partied maybe four times. He is not a party boy.”

Cullen, who spent the most time with Hamilton throughout a championship season, further explained that if the Mercedes star gets a 3-week recovery between the races, he might have a drink to celebrate the race win. But if there’s a race meeting upcoming, he won’t drink at all.

“He occasionally does crazy things, but no more than any normal person,” Cullen said. She described Hamilton as ‘the most amazingly talented and dedicated athlete.’

Angela Cullen – not just Hamilton’s physio

The New Zealander started working with Hamilton in the 2016 season. She joined him as his physio but during the Grand Prix weekends, she would appear as his personal assistant – carrying his bags, helmets and etc.

Her job was not just limited to being a physio, Cullent drove Hamilton to the track, planned his meals, and even acted as his alarm clock at times. She would also join him on his breaks and on his adventure trips across the globe.

As reported by the Sun in 2016, Cullen revealed that for all her work there’s not one day or a race where she doesn’t get thanked for doing what she does. “I’m not someone who would just do the job because it is exciting. I need to be working for someone I really want to help — and he really does instill that in me,” Cullen added.

Describing her job, Hamilton’s closest friend said that over the course of the weekend, her job is to eliminate any external factors so Hamilton only has to think about racing. And not worry about anything else.

