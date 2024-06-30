“It Will Happen Again”: Martin Brundle Displeased by Max Verstappen’s Conduct After Lando Norris Crash

The friendship between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen went for a toss during the Austrian GP. Both drivers fought each other fiercely for the race lead while Verstappen was ahead. In the process, they collided with each other, resulting in a puncture for both drivers. The FIA stewards found the Dutchman responsible for the crash that resulted in the end of the Briton’s race.

The ruling body also slapped the reigning champion with a 10-second time penalty, which he was made aware of by his race engineer after the chequered flag. Verstappen had a differing opinion from the stewards and refused to take responsibility for the incident. Red Bull boss Christian Horner sided with his driver as well and let his dissent known.

Speaking on the team radio, Verstappen said, “That’s just ridiculous. He [Norris] can’t just send it left and right. What do you want me to do?” To this, Horner replied, “He didn’t behave correctly there Max. Desperately unlucky, especially here, but you did your very best.”

The attitude in the Red Bull camp did not please Martin Brundle, though. The former F1 driver and Sky F1 commentator, during the broadcast, said, “The trouble is if you approach it like that, it will happen again, won’t it? I don’t agree with that.”

“The entire population of the world would know who is responsible except for a group of people. We have so much respect for Red Bull and Max, they don’t need to do this.” Andrea Stella’s words about the incident between Lando and Max pic.twitter.com/PnSYq19HQz — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 30, 2024

The collision between Verstappen and Norris handed George Russell the race lead. Russell eventually won the race ahead of Norris’ McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen, meanwhile, rejoined the race in P5 after a pit stop and ended the race in the same position. The 10-second time penalty had no impact as the Dutchman was comfortably ahead of Nico Hulkenberg, who finished sixth.

Lando Norris ready to end friendship with Max Verstappen

Verstappen has time and again reiterated how close he is to Norris. The Dutchman has gone as far as calling Norris his best friend among all the drivers in F1.

Norris too has responded similarly whenever asked about the same. Their bond transcends their love for motorsport as they are often spotted partying together or getting together for a game of padel. That, however, might come to an end if Verstappen refuses to take responsibility for the crash in Austria.

Speaking with Sky Italia after the race, the #4 driver said, “Will the friendship between Max and me end? I don’t know, it will depend on him and how he explains: if he claims to be right, it will be over. If he admits that he did something stupid, then I will understand.”

As heard on the team radio, Verstappen has refused to take responsibility for the crash. Speaking after the race, he was adamant that he did not move under the braking. However, the Red Bull driver admitted it was something he was guilty of in the past, but he refused to believe he did something similar this time.