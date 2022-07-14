“Next time it will be Charles Leclerc” – Felipe Massa warns Ferrari of growing threat within the team

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa has given a piece of advice to the prancing horse to aid them in their 2022 title battle.

Felipe Massa was a Ferrari driver from 2006 to 2013 and he learned a few lessons with the team. Based on that, he has offered advice to the team in an effort to help them in this year’s battle.

The Brazillian driver believes that Ferrari’s major concern should be to fix reliability instead of assigning a number one driver to fight for the championship title.

Ferrari has been facing severe issues with its reliability. The latest one came at the Austrian GP which saw Carlos Sainz retire from a comfortable podium after his engine blew up into flames.

🗣 “Very sudden, I’m a bit lost for words” Carlos Sainz admits it was ‘heartbreaking’ to retire the car after suffering an engine failure at the Austria Grand Prix 👇 pic.twitter.com/QYiPyk8jjH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 10, 2022

While Charles Leclerc went ahead to win the Austrian GP taking his fifth career win, he said that the team needs to make sure that it does not happen again.

Massa said, “At the moment, for Ferrari, reliability should be a top priority.” He went on to add, “They need to sort that out first before they assign a leader to the team.”

“Maybe next time it will be Leclerc who will be absent at the finish and Sainz will win. So it is too early to assign roles because even in Maranello they don’t know who will reach the finish line when of the next race,” the Brazillian concluded.

Favoured circuits of Ferrari coming up, says Massa

Furthermore, Massa believes that upcoming tracks in the 2022 calendar might be in favour of the Italian giants.

He said that it is nice to see Red Bull and Ferrari battling. They are two cars with two different philosophies. Now high downforce is with Ferrari and high speed is with Red Bull.

Massa said that despite the two long straights of the Circuit Paul Ricard in France, it might work out in Ferrari’s favour. the Brazillian also thinks that Hungary is a Ferrari circuit.

