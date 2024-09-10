mobile app bar

Anticipation Builds for Sergio Perez's Return: Can the "King of Baku" Reclaim His Throne?

Mahim Suhalka
Published

Anticipation Builds for Sergio Perez's Return: Can the "King of Baku" Reclaim His Throne?

Credits: IMAGO Motorsport Images

Over his lengthy F1 career, Sergio Perez has stamped his authority on the title of the King of Street Circuits. Among the many and ever-increasing street tracks, his favorite is the Azerbaijan GP’s Baku City Circuit. However, Perez has been suffering from a difficult stint in his career for the past two years. Although, fans hope he can make a comeback and reclaim the title in the upcoming race in Baku.

Perez is the only driver to have won the Azerbaijan GP two times in the circuit’s seven-year-long history. This is exactly why he’s rightly claimed the ‘King of Baku’ label. The Mexican’s last F1 win was also in Baku in the 2023 edition of the race.

Another piece of evidence to prove his superiority at the Baku City Circuit is his five-podium haul, which is also the most by any driver. His first win in Baku was also crucial to keep his teammate’s championship hopes alive in 2021. Such incredible performances on other street circuits as well have made Perez the king of the street tracks.

However, given his current declining form, it seems difficult for Perez to perform at the level he has previously in Baku. This year, the Mexican has already struggled at street tracks in Monaco and Canada [DNFs in both races] amid Red Bull’s slump with the RB20’s issues.

Red Bull are expecting a lot of difficulties with its car, heading into the Baku weekend. So, even if Perez can revive his form at his favorite track, the RB20’s limitations may compromise his result.

A welcome change of narrative for Perez?

The streets of Baku are unforgiving with accidents and leaders retiring from a race and coming dead last despite starting from the front. However, from Perez’s perspective, he’s not enjoyed more success anywhere else.

Amid a rather negative sentiment around his future at Red Bull on social media, this narrative of the Mexican potentially regaining his form in Baku could be a welcome change for Perez.

Hopefully, for his sake, it’s not yet another disappointing outing with the pressure on his future mounting. With the Singapore GP weekend following Baku, it could be the perfect opportunity for Perez to put up good showings in both races and put a stop on the criticism against him.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

