“Anything else would be a disappointment” – Sebastian Vettel hopes Max Verstappen will set a new record at the end of season

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen surpassed the record of 13 wins in a season at the Mexican GP which was previously jointly held by Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher.

Verstappen has won 14 races in the 2022 season and has claimed the second title of his career in a row. He has also helped his team clinch their first constructors’ championship title since the 2013 season.

Vettel now hopes that the Dutchman wins the remaining two races as well and finishes the season with a record 16 wins. Praising the 24-year-old for his achievements, Vettel told RacingNews365 that anything else would be a disappointment.

Vettel has nothing but praise for Max Verstappen

As Verstappen eclipsed Vettel’s record, the 4-time world champion has nothing but praise for the young Dutchman.

He said that Verstappen has had a hell of a season in 2022. Vettel even praised the Red Bull team for recovering from its losses at the beginning of the season and returning with a competitive car as compared to the last season.

With the car being at the top of the grid, Verstappen has done an amazing job as well, observed Vettel.

Surpassing Michael Schumacher’s record was inevitable

Michael Schumacher’s son Mick Schumacher thinks that with the increasing number of races in a given season, surpassing the 13 wins in a season record was inevitable.

Verstappen has won 14 races out of 20 in the current season with two more yet to do. Vettel won four consecutive championship titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

In the 2013 season, Vettel won 13 out of 19 races to equal the record of 13 wins previously set by the F1 legend Schumacher in 2004. While Schumacher won 13 races out of 18 in the 2004 campaign.

Therefore, Mick believes that when the number of races increases to 24, things may begin to look different without a doubt.

