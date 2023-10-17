Apart From His Title Winning Cars, Max Verstappen Names One Michael Schumacher Ferrari That He Wants in His Garage

Max Verstappen is currently in the form of his life as he has been a class apart in the 2023 season. The Dutchman has won 14 of the 17 races so far and has already clinched his third world title, with five races to spare. Since the 26-year-old has been so successful, he holds his championship-winning cars close to him. However, alongside his three title-winning cars, Verstappen is also keen to get his hands on one of Michael Schumacher’s cars.

The German is arguably one of the greatest drivers of all time, as he dominated F1 in the early 2000s. The 54-year-old won five consecutive championships from 2000 to 2004, alongside the two other titles he won in the 1990s.

Moreover, he also won 91 races, a stat that is only bettered by Lewis Hamilton. Hence, since Schumacher was so famous because of his success at the time, his championship-winning cars are also some of the most special.

Verstappen is keen to add one of Schumacher’s cars to his garage

In a recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport magazine Sportweek, the interviewer asked Max Verstappen to comment on the cars he wants in his garage. In reply, the Dutchman stated (as quoted by formulapassion.it), “In my garage, I would like all the Red Bull single-seaters with which I won the title. And what’s more, I would like Schumacher’s Ferrari F2004, an incredible car“.

The 26-year-old then stated that the problem that he has is that he doesn’t know how to buy the F2004. As a result, he hilariously added that he would like to make an appeal to John Elkann. “I hope he reads this interview and maybe calls me,” concluded Verstappen.

While the three-time world champion seems to be a fan of the legendary Michael Schumacher, so does the German. According to an Italian journalist, the 54-year-old was one of the first to point out Verstappen’s prowess.

Michael Schumacher always knew Max Verstappen was special

Italian journalist Giorgio Terruzzi recently explained on his podcast how both Michael Schumacher and Jean Alesi understood that Max Verstappen was special as early as 2012. The only concern that the two had was the techniques that Jos Verstappen used to bring up his son.

As quoted by formula1.it, Terruzzi noted, “They both said that they had to see how he (Max Verstappen) would grow up, how he would react to his father’s harshness, which was legendary even then. They wanted to see if that method would produce a result or a disaster“.

The results are there for everyone to see, as the 26-year-old is one of the most talented drivers who has stepped foot in the paddock. The Dutchman is already a three-time world champion now and has won 49 races.

Considering the pace at which he is going at the moment, it will not even be a surprise if he beats some of Schumacher’s stats and records. The German registered a total of 91 wins during his illustrious career and won seven world championships, stats that only Lewis Hamilton has so far been able to match or even better.